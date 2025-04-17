Fermented Ingredients Market Report 2025: Major Trends Include Fermented Plant-Based Proteins, Precision Fermentation, Clean-Label Products And Artisanal And Small-Batch Fermentation

Dublin, April 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fermented Ingredients Market Report 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The fermented ingredients market size has grown strongly in recent years. It will grow from $38.11 billion in 2024 to $41.41 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.6%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increased consumer demand for natural and clean label ingredients, growth awareness of the health benefits of fermented foods, rising demand for functional and nutrient-rich ingredients, expansion of food and beverage industry and product innovation, need for food preservation and shelf-life extension, demand for alternative protein sources (e.g. fermented plant-based proteins).

The fermented ingredients market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $59.9 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.7%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to adoption of fermented ingredients in the pharmaceutical and nutraceutical industries, emphasis on sustainable and eco-friendly food production practices, research and development in fermented ingredients for personalized nutrition, need for reduced sugar and salt alternatives in food formulations, expansion of fermented ingredients in animal feed and pet food industries.

Major trends in the forecast period include fermented plant-based proteins, artisanal and small-batch fermentation, clean label and minimal processing, precision fermentation and biotechnology, fermented ingredients in personal care and cosmetics.

The anticipated rise in digestive problems and obesity is poised to drive the growth of the fermented ingredient market. These ingredients serve as a rich source of lactic acid bacteria, known for their capacity to restore and support the digestive system. Additionally, fermented ingredients play a role in reducing blood pressure and improving cholesterol levels. Notably, in March 2022, the World Health Organization, based in Switzerland, reported that the global prevalence of obesity is on the upswing, with projections indicating that 650 million adults, 340 million teenagers, and 39 million children will be affected. This concerning trend is expected to persist, with the WHO estimating that by 2.02 trillion adults and children will be classified as overweight or obese. Heightened health concerns and a shift in consumer preferences toward fermented and health-focused foods are anticipated to drive the demand for fermented ingredients in the coming years.

The fermented ingredients market is set to experience growth fueled by the increasing demand from the food and beverage industry. Encompassing businesses involved in the production, distribution, and sale of edible goods and beverages, the food and beverage industry relies on fermented ingredients to meet consumer expectations for unique flavors, improved nutritional profiles, and extended shelf life. For instance, in 2023, the Food and Drink Federation, a UK-based organization representing and advising UK food and drink manufacturers, reported a substantial 31% increase in food and drink exports in 2022 compared to the previous year. Moreover, the industry contributed significantly to Scotland's manufacturing output, reaching a remarkable turnover of $10.84 billion (£10.3 billion) in 2022, constituting 33% of the total manufacturing output. Therefore, the escalating demand from the food and beverage sector emerges as a driving force behind the growth of the fermented ingredients market.

A noteworthy trend gaining traction in the market is the use of sustainable alternatives in fermented ingredients. The adoption of bioreactors over traditional methods involving animals and fields minimizes environmental inputs, particularly water and land. As an example, Finland-based VTT Technical Research Centre utilizes fungus to produce nature-identical egg white protein. Fermentation techniques extend to cultivating plant cells, enabling the creation of various foods such as avocado, cocoa, or berries. Additionally, Netherlands-based The Protein Brewery contributes to sustainable practices by crafting meat alternatives from fungi under its Fermotein brand. This focus on sustainable alternatives underscores a growing trend in the fermented ingredients market.

Leading companies in the fermented ingredients market are concentrating on developing innovative products, such as new fermented red beet ingredients, to expand their product range and meet evolving consumer preferences. Fermented red beet ingredients are produced through the fermentation of beets, resulting in products with distinctive flavors and potential health advantages. For example, in April 2023, Insempra, a Germany-based company, introduced a 100% natural alpha-ionone flavor and fragrance ingredient. This ingredient, sourced entirely from natural origins, is typically obtained through the extraction or distillation of plant materials, like essential oils from flowers or fruits. Known for its signature floral and woody aroma, it is widely used in perfumery and flavor applications. As a natural compound, alpha-ionone is particularly favored in clean-label products and formulations that emphasize sustainability and environmentally friendly ingredients. Its adaptable scent profile enhances the sensory appeal of various products, including cosmetics, personal care items, and food applications, catering to consumer demand for natural and organic options.

Major companies operating in the fermented ingredients market include Lallemand Inc., Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, Ajinomoto Co. Inc., BASF SE, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Dohler Plc, Cargill Inc., and others.



