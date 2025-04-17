Juvenile Macular Degeneration Market Report 2025: Key Players Are Focusing On Innovative Treatments, Gene Therapies, Anti-VEGF Drugs And Advanced Diagnostic Tools

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, April 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Juvenile Macular Degeneration Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The juvenile macular degeneration market was valued at USD 0.9 billion in 2023, driven by the increasing demand for effective treatments that slow disease progression and preserve vision, alongside advancements in gene therapy and targeted drug treatments. The market is is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period of 2024-2032, likely to attain a market value of USD 1.9 billion by 2032.

Juvenile Macular Degeneration Market Analysis

Market Drivers

Rising Incidence of Genetic Eye Disorders: The growing awareness of genetic eye disorders, including juvenile macular degeneration, is driving the demand for improved diagnostic and treatment options. Increased screening in children and teenagers has led to early identification of JMD, further propelling the market.

Advancements in Gene Therapy: Ongoing advancements in gene therapy are offering promising solutions for treating inherited forms of juvenile macular degeneration. These therapies aim to correct genetic defects at their source, offering long-term vision preservation, significantly driving market growth.

Development of Targeted Drug Therapies: The development of targeted drug therapies, including anti-vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) treatments, is improving patient outcomes. These drugs are helping to manage the disease more effectively by reducing abnormal blood vessel growth in the eyes, contributing to market expansion.

Increasing Government and Private Funding: Increased government and private sector funding for research and development into rare diseases, including juvenile macular degeneration, is helping accelerate the discovery of new treatments. This financial support is driving innovation and the introduction of novel therapies to the market. Growing Focus on Early Detection: With a growing focus on early detection and intervention, diagnostic technologies for juvenile macular degeneration are becoming more sophisticated. Improved diagnostic tools allow for earlier treatment, which can slow disease progression and preserve vision, driving demand for advanced treatment options. Challenges

Limited Awareness of JMD: One of the major challenges in the juvenile macular degeneration market is the limited awareness of the condition among the general public and healthcare professionals. Misdiagnosis or late diagnosis often delays treatment, affecting patient outcomes and market growth.

High Cost of Gene and Drug Therapies: The high cost of cutting-edge therapies, particularly gene therapies and targeted drug treatments, is a significant challenge in making treatments accessible to all patients. These costs limit the availability of effective treatments, particularly in low-income regions.

Lack of FDA-Approved Therapies for JMD: Currently, there are very few FDA-approved therapies specifically for juvenile macular degeneration. Most available treatments are adapted from age-related macular degeneration (AMD) therapies, which may not always be effective for younger patients, posing a challenge for the market.

Complexity of Inherited Disease Treatment: Treating inherited forms of juvenile macular degeneration presents significant challenges due to the complexity of genetic mutations involved. Developing effective treatments that address the underlying genetic causes requires extensive research, which slows the introduction of new therapies. Limited Research into Non-Inherited Forms: While significant research is focused on inherited juvenile macular degeneration, there is a lack of substantial research into non-inherited or acquired forms. This limits the treatment options available for patients whose condition may not have a genetic origin, affecting overall market growth. Future Opportunities

Expansion of Gene Therapy Applications: The successful application of gene therapies in other retinal diseases presents a significant opportunity for juvenile macular degeneration treatments. Continued research and innovation in gene editing techniques, such as CRISPR, could offer breakthroughs in correcting the genetic mutations that cause JMD.

Development of Novel Drug Delivery Systems: The development of novel drug delivery systems, such as sustained-release implants and intravitreal injections, offers opportunities to improve the efficacy of treatments for juvenile macular degeneration. These systems can provide more targeted and sustained therapeutic effects, reducing the need for frequent treatments.

Collaborations Between Research Institutes and Pharma Companies: Collaborations between pharmaceutical companies and research institutes present an opportunity to accelerate the development of novel treatments for juvenile macular degeneration. Joint research efforts can help bridge the gap between academic discoveries and market-ready therapies. Increasing Adoption of Personalised Medicine: The increasing adoption of personalised medicine in ophthalmology offers opportunities for developing customised treatments for juvenile macular degeneration. Tailoring therapies to individual genetic profiles can improve treatment efficacy and reduce the likelihood of disease progression. Juvenile Macular Degeneration Market Competitive Landscape

Key players in the juvenile macular degeneration market include Pfizer, Bayer AG, F-Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Novartis AG, Panoptica Pharma, Bausch + Lomb, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., Ocugen Inc., REGENXBIO Inc., and Oxurion NV. These companies are focused on developing innovative treatments, including gene therapies, anti-VEGF drugs, and advanced diagnostic tools. Ongoing clinical trials, partnerships, and acquisitions are helping these firms strengthen their presence in the market.

Key Questions Answered in the Report

What are the key drivers of growth in the juvenile macular degeneration market?

How are advancements in gene therapy influencing treatment options for JMD?

What challenges do pharmaceutical companies face in developing therapies for juvenile macular degeneration?

Which market segments are seeing the most growth in the juvenile macular degeneration market?

How are anti-VEGF therapies shaping the treatment landscape for juvenile macular degeneration?

What role does early detection play in managing juvenile macular degeneration?

How are emerging markets influencing the growth of JMD treatments?

What opportunities exist for developing personalised treatments for juvenile macular degeneration?

How are collaborations between pharmaceutical companies and research institutions driving innovation in JMD therapies?

What trends are shaping the future of paediatric ophthalmology in managing JMD?

How are imaging technologies improving the diagnosis of juvenile macular degeneration? What strategies are companies using to expand their presence in the juvenile macular degeneration market? Key Attributes:



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2024 - 2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $1 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $1.9 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.4% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Key Assumptions

1.3 Report Coverage - Key Segmentation and Scope

1.4 Research Methodology

2 Executive Summary

3 Juvenile Macular Degeneration Market Overview - 8 Major Markets

3.1 Juvenile Macular Degeneration Market Historical Value (2018-2024)

3.2 Juvenile Macular Degeneration Market Forecast Value (2025-2034)

4 Vendor Positioning Analysis

4.1 Key Vendors

4.2 Prospective Leaders

4.3 Niche Leaders

4.4 Disruptors

5 Juvenile Macular Degeneration Market Overview

5.1 Guidelines and Stages

5.2 Pathophysiology

5.3 Screening and Diagnosis

5.4 Treatment Pathway

6 Patient Profile

6.1 Patient Profile Overview

6.2 Patient Psychology and Emotional Impact Factors

6.3 Risk Assessment and Treatment Success Rate

7 Juvenile Macular Degeneration Market - Epidemiology Scenario and Forecast - 8 Major Markets

7.1 8MM Epidemiology Scenario Overview (2018-2034)

7.1.1 Prevalence, by Country

7.1.2 Diagnosed Cases, by Country

7.1.3 Treatment Seeking Rate, by Country

8 Juvenile Macular Degeneration Market Landscape - 8 Major Markets

8.1 Juvenile Macular Degeneration Market: Developers Landscape

8.1.1 Analysis by Year of Establishment

8.1.2 Analysis by Company Size

8.1.3 Analysis by Region

8.2 Juvenile Macular Degeneration Market: Product Landscape

8.2.1 Analysis by Type

8.2.2 Analysis by Treatment Type

8.2.3 Analysis by Route of Administration

9 Juvenile Macular Degeneration Market Challenges and Unmet Needs

9.1 Treatment Pathway Challenges

9.2 Compliance and Drop-Out Analysis

9.3 Awareness and Prevention Gaps

10 Cost of Treatment

11 Juvenile Macular Degeneration Market Dynamics

11.1 Market Drivers and Constraints

11.2 SWOT Analysis

11.3 PESTEL Analysis

11.4 Porter's Five Forces Model

11.5 Key Demand Indicators

11.6 Key Price Indicators

11.7 Industry Events, Initiatives, and Trends

11.8 Value Chain Analysis

12 Juvenile Macular Degeneration Market Segmentation (2018-2034) - 8 Major Markets

12.1 Juvenile Macular Degeneration Market (2018-2034) by Type

12.2 Juvenile Macular Degeneration Market (2018-2034) by Disease Stage

12.3 Juvenile Macular Degeneration Market (2018-2034) by Treatment Type

12.4 Juvenile Macular Degeneration Market (2018-2034) by Route of Administration

12.5 Juvenile Macular Degeneration Market (2018-2034) by Age Group

12.6 Juvenile Macular Degeneration Market (2018-2034) by Disease Type

12.7 Juvenile Macular Degeneration Market (2018-2034) by End User

12.8 Juvenile Macular Degeneration Market (2018-2034) by Distribution Channel

12.9 Juvenile Macular Degeneration Market (2018-2034) by Country

13 United States Juvenile Macular Degeneration Market (2018-2034)

14 United Kingdom Juvenile Macular Degeneration Market (2018-2034)

15 France Juvenile Macular Degeneration Market (2018-2034)

16 Italy Juvenile Macular Degeneration Market (2018-2034)

17 Spain Juvenile Macular Degeneration Market (2018-2034)

18 Japan Juvenile Macular Degeneration Market

19 India Juvenile Macular Degeneration Market

20 Regulatory Framework

20.1 Regulatory Overview

20.2 US FDA

20.3 EU EMA

20.4 Japan PMDA

20.5 India CDSCO

20.6 Others

21 Patent Analysis

22 Clinical Trials and Pipeline Analysis

23 Grants Analysis

24 Funding and Investment Analysis

25 Strategic Initiatives

26 Supplier Landscape

26.1 Market Share by Top 5 Companies

26.2 Pfizer, Inc.

26.3 Bayer AG

26.4 F-Hoffmann La Roche Ltd.

26.5 Novartis AG

26.6 Panoptica Pharma

26.7 Bausch + Lomb

26.8 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.

26.9 Ocugen Inc.

26.10 Oxurion NV

26.11 REGENXBIO Inc.

