Crude Oil Forecast Today 17/04: Crude Oil Build (Video)
(MENAFN- Daily Forex)
- As you can see, we pulled back just a bit in the early part of the session here on Wednesday only to turn around and show signs of life again This does look a lot like a market that is trying to form some type of bottom, but it just hasn't been able to find follow through momentum. So really at this point in time, the question is probably going to be more of a catch of whether or not we can find buyers to jump in and truly get things moving or if we are going to continue to just grind back and forth. Either way, I do think that for the most part, the selling or at least the major selling pressure is probably a little bit overdone and is probably going to go away for a while. That being said, I don't necessarily think that oil is going to explode to the upside.
