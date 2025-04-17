Business Figures As At 31 December 2024
Duisburg, 17 April 2025 - With today's publication of the annual report 2024, HAMBORNER REIT AG looks back on another successful financial year and can confirm the business figures announced in the publication of the preliminary annual results on 25 February 2025.
In the financial year 2024, the company successfully continued its business development, fully met its revenue forecast and exceeded its earnings target. At the same time, the financial situation remained comfortable with a REIT equity ratio of 55.2% and a loan-to-value (LTV) ratio of 43.7%.
As part of the regular external valuation of the portfolio at the end of the year 2024, a stabilisation of market values became apparent. Based on the revaluation, the fair value of the property portfolio (like-for-like) decreased by €28.3 million or 1.9%. As a result, the net asset value (NAV) per share decreased only slightly year-on-year by 2.3% to €9.79.
The company was also able to continue its largely stable business development at an operational level. Both the occupancy rate (97.2%) and the weighted average remaining term of lease agreements (5.8 years) were at a high level as at 31 December 2024.
DIVIDEND & ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
In view of the business development in line with the expectations in 2024, the Management Board and Supervisory Board intend to propose to this year's Annual General Meeting on 26 June 2025 the distribution of a dividend at the previous year's level of €0.48 per share. Based on the current share price, this would correspond to a dividend yield of approximately 7.8 %.
GUIDANCE AND OUTLOOK
The company remains fundamentally positive about the course of the year 2024 and maintains the forecast issued last February for its expected business performance in the current year:
Due to the ongoing uncertainties regarding further developments on the property markets, no further property acquisitions and sales were included in the forecast.
For further information on the forecast assumptions and the key influencing factors, please see the section on the outlook in the 2024 annual report, which can be downloaded from the company's website at .
With regard to future dividend payments, the company's Management Board and Supervisory Board agreed last week to distribute 60% to 70% of the FFO generated in the respective financial year to the shareholders. Taking into account the midpoint of the aforementioned FFO forecast, the dividend for the 2025 financial year would accordingly amount to €0.33 to €0.39 per share. The company will publish additional information on the adjusted dividend strategy and the decision criteria for the future assessment of the dividend amounts as part of the quarterly reporting due on May 8, 2025.
KEY FINANCIAL AND PORTFOLIO FIGURES AS AT 31 DECEMBER 2024
ABOUT HAMBORNER REIT AG
HAMBORNER REIT AG is a SDAX-listed public limited company that operates exclusively in the real estate sector and is positioned as a portfolio holder for high-yield commercial properties. The company generates sustainable rental income based on a diversified portfolio of properties distributed throughout Germany with a total value of more than €1.4 billion. The portfolio focuses on modern office properties at established locations as well as attractive local supply properties as large-scale retail assets, retail parks and DIY stores in central inner-city locations, district centers or highly frequented suburban locations in large and medium-sized German cities.
HAMBORNER REIT AG is characterized by its many years of experience in the real estate and capital market, its consistent and sustainably attractive dividend strategy as well as its lean and transparent corporate structure. The company is a registered real estate investment trust (REIT) and benefits from corporation and trade tax exemption at company level.
