Hypoport SE: Business Volume In Private Real Estate Financing Continues To Rise In Q1 2025
Operational key figures for Q1 2025
Berlin, April 17, 2025: The operational figures for the business models of the Hypoport Group in mortgage (Real Estate & Mortgage Platforms segment) showed very positive development in the first quarter of 2025. However, the figures of the Financing Platforms segment presented a mixed picture.
Due to an improved market environment and market share gains, the volume of the platforms Europace, Finmas, and Genopace rose significantly by approximately 34% year-on-year. The volume of Dr. Klein Private Clients also developed strongly, increasing by 31%. In particular, the loan volume for the purchase of existing properties grew disproportionately. This is also a consequence of a steadily deteriorating rental market, which has become increasingly unattractive or inaccessible for a growing portion of the population. The abrupt rise in interest rates by around 30 basis points in early March –triggered by the announcement of the German debt package – led previously hesitant consumers to make more transactions, further boosting the volume. Due to the U.S. foreign economic policy, interest rates for mortgages have nearly returned to the level of late February. The credit volume for new construction is slightly increasing from a very low base, despite ongoing strong regulation and resulting high construction costs. Loan uptake for refinancing (maturing interest locks) and for energy-efficient renovations by existing owners remains low.
The relevant credit demand for Dr. Klein Wowi in the residential sector for new rental housing construction and energy-efficient renovations declined significantly again, despite already weak volume in 2024, while market share gains on the residential management platform Dr. Klein Wowi Digital accelerated even further compared to 2024.
About Hypoport SE
Hypoport SE is headquartered in Lübeck (Germany) and is the parent company of the Hypoport Group. The Group is a network of technology companies for the credit, housing and insurance industries with a workforce of more than 2,000 employees. It is structured in three operating segments: Real Estate & Mortgage Platforms, Insurance Platforms and Financing Platforms.
The Real Estate & Mortgage Platforms segment operates Europace, which is an online B2B lending marketplace and the largest German platform offering mortgage finance. A fully integrated system links approximately 800 partners – banks, building finance associations, insurers and financial product distributors. Besides Europace, the joint ventures Finmas (Savings Banks Finance Group), Genopace (Cooperative Financial Network), Starpool (Deutsche Bank) and Baufinex (Bausparkasse Schwäbisch Hall) support the growth of the credit marketplace in various target groups. Dr. Klein, the largest franchise system for non-captive mortgage finance advice for consumers, is also assigned to this segment. Moreover, the Qualitypool brokerage pool, the FIO property sales platform for bank-affiliated estate agents and the Value AG property valuation platform are a key part of the value chain for homebuyers.
The Financing Platforms segment comprises all technology and advisory companies in the Hypoport Group that cover finance products other than mortgage finance. It has a particular focus on finance for the housing industry (Dr. Klein WoWi and FIO Finance), corporate finance (REM Capital) and personal loans (Europace).
In the Insurance Platforms segment, Smart Insur provides a web-based B2B platform for insurance products with variable pricing for private individuals and small businesses, supported by the Qualitypool brokerage pool and the underwriter Sia. The segment also includes ePension, a platform for occupational insurance products, and Corify, a platform for the tendering and management of industrial insurance policies.
The shares of Hypoport SE are listed in the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Deutsche Börse) and have been included in the SDAX or MDAX indices since 2015.
Contact:
Jan H. Pahl
Tel: +49 (0)30 42086 1942
Hypoport SE
Heidestrasse 8
10557 Berlin, Germany
2025 financial calendar:
10 March 2025: preliminary results FY 2024
24 March 2025: Anual report 2024
12 May 2025: Q1 results 2025
11 August 2025: Q2 results 2025
10 November 2025: Q3 results 2025
