Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
OHB SE Postpones Annual General Meeting


2025-04-17 04:08:17
OHB SE postpones annual general meeting
17.04.2025 / 08:00 CET/CEST
OHB SE postpones annual general meeting

OHB SE (ISIN DE0005936124, Prime Standard) has postponed the annual general meeting previously announced for May 27, 2025. It will instead take place on June 12, 2025 as a virtual annual general meeting, i.e. without the physical presence of the shareholders or their proxies, and will be broadcast simultaneously on the Internet.



Contact:
Media representatives:
Marianne Radel
Corporate Communications
Phone: +49 421 2020 9159
Email: ...


Investors and analysts:
Marcel Dietz
Investor Relations
Phone: +49 421 2020 6426
Email: ...

Language: English
Company: OHB SE
Manfred-Fuchs-Platz 2-4
28359 Bremen
Germany
Phone: +49 421 2020 8
E-mail: ...
Internet:
ISIN: DE0005936124
WKN: 593612
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
