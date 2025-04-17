EQS-News: OHB SE / Key word(s): AGM/EGM

OHB SE postpones annual general meeting

17.04.2025 / 08:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

OHB SE postpones annual general meeting



OHB SE (ISIN DE0005936124, Prime Standard) has postponed the annual general meeting previously announced for May 27, 2025. It will instead take place on June 12, 2025 as a virtual annual general meeting, i.e. without the physical presence of the shareholders or their proxies, and will be broadcast simultaneously on the Internet.







Contact:

Media representatives:

Marianne Radel

Corporate Communications

Phone: +49 421 2020 9159

Email: ...





Investors and analysts:

Marcel Dietz

Investor Relations

Phone: +49 421 2020 6426

Email: ...

