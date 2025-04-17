OHB SE Postpones Annual General Meeting
|
EQS-News: OHB SE
/ Key word(s): AGM/EGM
OHB SE (ISIN DE0005936124, Prime Standard) has postponed the annual general meeting previously announced for May 27, 2025. It will instead take place on June 12, 2025 as a virtual annual general meeting, i.e. without the physical presence of the shareholders or their proxies, and will be broadcast simultaneously on the Internet.
Contact:
Media representatives:
Marianne Radel
Corporate Communications
Phone: +49 421 2020 9159
Email: ...
Investors and analysts:
Marcel Dietz
Investor Relations
Phone: +49 421 2020 6426
Email: ...
17.04.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment