EQS-News: Ludwig Beck am Rathauseck-Textilhaus Feldmeier AG / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement

LUDWIG BECK – Group quarterly statement as of March 31, 2025

17.04.2025 / 08:30 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

CORPORATE QUARTERLY STATEMENT For the first quarter of the fiscal year 2025

For the period from January 1 to March 31, 2025 LUDWIG BECK – Group quarterly statement as of March 31, 2025 Munich, April 17, 2025 – The Munich-based fashion group LUDWIG BECK (ISIN DE 0005199905) reported a year-on-year sales decline of around 2.4% in the first quarter of 2025, while the industry as a whole saw a drop of 5.0% over the same period, according to the trade journal "TextilWirtschaft". Economic environment and development in the retail industry Brick-and-mortar fashion retail got off to a turbulent start in the new year 2025. Sales in January were volatile-a real rollercoaster-ultimately ending the month with a year-on-year decline. February began with a slight uptick, but cool temperatures and persistently cautious consumer sentiment weighed on results. The sector closed February with a 10% drop in sales compared to the same month last year. Additional uncertainty was fuelled by Germany's upcoming general election and geopolitical tensions. March was also affected by a calendar effect: with Easter falling in April this year, a meaningful comparison with the previous year would ideally span the first four months. Despite the challenging environment, the industry is cautiously optimistic that April will bring a recovery in sales. GENERAL PRESENTATION OF FIGURES IN THE INTERIM STATEMENT All sums and figures in the text and tables were calculated precisely and then rounded to

€ million. The percentages in the text and tables were calculated using the exact (not rounded) values. CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS SITUATION Development of sales In the first three months of fiscal year 2025, the LUDWIG BECK Group generated gross merchandise sales of € 18.3m (previous year: € 18.7m). Sales in the“Textile” segment remained on par with the previous year at € 14.2m. In the“Nontextile” segment, sales totalled € 4.1m (previous year: € 4.5m). The decline was due to key brands being converted from the own-buy model to the concession model in April 2024; these were still fully included in sales in the prior-year period. In online retail, LUDWIG BECK recorded year-on-year sales growth in the Fashion segment. By contrast, the Beauty segment once again experienced a slight decline, driven by aggressive price competition. Development of earnings Despite the slight decline in sales compared to the previous year, gross profit was maintained at € 7.0m, supported by lower markdowns on autumn/winter merchandise. The gross profit margin increased from 44.7% in the previous year to 45.6%. Operating expenses netted against operating income in the first quarter totalled € 8.1m (previous year: € 8.0m). The operating result (EBIT) totalled € -1.1m (previous year: € -0.9m). Due to falling interest rates on the capital markets, the financial result improved from € -0.8m to € -0.7m. Earnings before taxes (EBT) totalled € -1.8m (previous year: € -1.7m). Earnings after taxes (EAT) amounted to € -1.9m (previous year: € -1.1m). The previous year's figure included deferred tax income of € 0.7m, recognized on an EBT of € -1.7m. Due to the adjustment of deferred tax assets on loss carry-forwards as of December 31, 2024, no deferred tax income was recognised on an EBT of € -1.8m in the current year. CAPITAL STRUCTURE Balance sheet structure As of March 31, 2025, total assets of the LUDWIG BECK Group amounted to € 164.7m, unchanged from December 31, 2024. The main items of non-current assets remain unchanged: the property at Marienplatz in Munich, which is recognised at € 69.5m, and the rights of use from rental agreements, which are recognised at € 57.4m. Non-current assets totalled € 146.9m as of March 31, 2025 (December 31, 2024: € 148.4m). Current assets amounted to € 17.8m (December 31, 2024: € 16.4m). Inventories included in this figure rose from € 12.8m to € 14.6m due to seasonal factors. Cash and cash equivalents amounted to € 0.4m (December 31, 2024: € 0.6m). FINANCIAL POSITION Balance sheet structure As of March 31, 2025, the LUDWIG BECK Group reported equity of € 59.8m (December 31, 2024: € 61.8m). The equity ratio stood at 36.3% (December 31, 2024: 37.5%). Non-current liabilities decreased from € 77.0m as of December 31, 2024, to € 75.0m, primarily due to scheduled loan repayments and reductions in finance lease obligations. Current liabilities increased from € 26.0m as of December 31, 2024, to € 29.9m as of the end of March 2025. This was due to the financing of seasonally higher inventories and the result for the first quarter. Overall, the Group's liabilities amounted to € 104.9m at the end of the quarter (December 31, 2024: € 103.0m). Cash flow As in the previous year, cash flow from operating activities totalled € -1.6m after the first three months of 2025. Cash flow from investing activities totalled € -0.2m in the same period (previous year: € -0.4m). Cash flow from financing activities totalled € 1.7m (previous year:

€ 2.1m).



EMPLOYEES In the first three months of the 2025 financial year, the number of employees pursuant to Section 267 (5) HGB (excluding trainees) was 416 (previous year: 388). As of March 31, 2025, the LUDWIG BECK Group employed 39 trainees (previous year: 37).

FORECAST REPORT Macroeconomic environment, retail sector trends, and development at LUDWIG BECK The Executive Board expects economic uncertainty to persist in the current financial year due to ongoing geopolitical tensions. New decrees issued by the United States of America are sending political signals, while the threatened and partially implemented U.S. trade tariffs are placing additional strain on transatlantic relations. The trade conflict with China also remains unresolved. According to forecasts by the IMF and OECD, the global economy is expected to grow by 3.3% in 2025. Growth in the U.S. is projected at 2.7%, in China at 4.6%, and in India at 6.5%. Germany and Europe, by contrast, remain in a state of economic stagnation, marked by challenges such as skilled labour shortages and excessive bureaucracy. In 2025, the German textile retail sector will continue to face a range of challenges and profound upheavals. Consumers remain unsettled and are generally pessimistic about the future. Factors such as the new government in Germany, ongoing natural disasters, trade conflicts and continuing wars are having a noticeable impact on consumer sentiment. Nevertheless, LUDWIG BECK remains cautiously optimistic about the current fiscal year and remains convinced of the relevance of brick-and-mortar retail. GROUP KEY FIGURES in €m 01/01/2025 01/01/2024 - - 03/31/2025 03/31/2024 PROFIT AND LOSS ACCOUNT Sales (gross) 18.3 18.7 Value Added Tax -2.9 -3.0 Sales (net) 15.4 15.7 Gross profit 7.0 7.0 Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) 0.6 0.7 Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) -1.1 -0.9 Earnings before taxes (EBT) -1.8 -1.7 Earnings after taxes (EAT) -1.9 -1.1 CASH FLOW Cash flow from operating activities -1.6 -1.6 Cash flow from investing activities -0.2 -0.4 Cash flow from financing activities 1.7 2.1 EMPLOYEES Number of employees (average, excluding apprentices) 416 388 Number of apprentices (average) 39 37 Personnel expenses (in €m) 3.9 3.9 SHARE Number of shares (in m) 3.70 3.70 Earnings per share, undiluted and diluted (in €) -0.52 -0.30

BALANCE SHEET in €m 03/31/2025 12/31/2024 BALANCE SHEET Long-term assets 146.9 148.4 Short-term assets 17.8 16.4 Equity 59.8 61.8 Long-term liabilities 75.0 77.0 Short-term liabilities 29.9 26.0 Balance sheet total 164.7 164.7 Investments -0.2 -2.0 Equity ratio (in %) 36.3 37.5

SEGMENT REPORTING 01/01/2025–03/31/2025 Textile Non-textile Segments

Total Adjustment Group €m €m €m €m €m Gross sales 14.2 4.1 18.3 18.3 Previous year 14.2 4.5 18.7 18.7 VAT -2.3 -0.7 -2.9 -2.9 Previous year -2.3 -0.7 -3.0 -3.0 Net sales 11.9 3.4 15.4 15.4 Previous year 12.0 3.8 15.7 15.7 Cost of sales excluding discounts and rebates -6.6 -2.0 -8.6 0.3 -8.3 Previous year -6.8 -2.2 -9.0 0.3 -8.7 Gross profit 5.3 1.5 6.7 0.3 7.0 Previous year 5.2 1.6 6.8 0.3 7.0 Personnel expenses of sales -1.1 -0.6 -1.7 -2.2 -3.9 Previous year -1.0 -0.7 -1.7 -2.2 -3.9 Calculatory occupancy costs -2.5 -0.4 -3.0 -0.5 -3.4 Previous year -2.4 -0.5 -3.0 -0.2 -3.2 Calculatory interests -0.2 -0.1 -0.3 -0.4 -0.7 Previous year -0.2 -0.1 -0.3 -0.5 -0.8 Segment result 1.4 0.3 1.7 -2.8 -1.0 Previous year 1.5 0.3 1.7 -2.6 -0.9 Investor Relations

LUDWIG BECK AG

A. Deubel

t: +49 89 23691 – 745

f: +49 89 23691 – 600 ...

17.04.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at

Language: English Company: Ludwig Beck am Rathauseck-Textilhaus Feldmeier AG Marienplatz 11 80331 München Germany Phone: +49 (0)89 2 36 91-0 Fax: +49 (0)89 2 36 91-600 E-mail: ... Internet: ISIN: DE0005199905 WKN: 519990 Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Munich; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 2119438

End of News EQS News Service