clearvise AG achieves targets for financial year 2024 – revenue and earnings growth expected in 2025

Consolidated revenue of EUR 36.1 million within the forecast range

Adjusted EBITDA of EUR 23.0 million at the upper end of the forecast range

Production in line with expectations at 441 GWh; PV share rises to 34%

Adoption of an active dividend policy: payment of a dividend of EUR 0.06 Outlook for 2025: revenue of EUR 43.3-45.5 million and adjusted EBITDA of EUR 27.1-29.2 million expected Frankfurt, 17 April 2025 - clearvise AG (WKN A1EWXA / ISIN DE000A1EWXA4), an independent producer of electricity from renewable sources with a diversified European portfolio of wind and PV installations, published its annual report for the year 2024 today. The company looks back on a successful financial year 2024. The guidance communicated in April 2024 was achieved for all key figures.



Manuel Sieth, CFO of clearvise AG, explained : “The market environment in 2024 was not easy. However, despite volatile conditions, we succeeded in profitably and reliably advancing the strategic development of our company. We have continuously optimized our portfolio both commercially and technically. In addition, we were able to selectively acquire further wind and PV parks as well as development projects at attractive returns. We also succeeded in entering the Italian market via our clearPARTNERS approach. We have achieved all our goals and are in a strong position to expand our portfolio in a targeted manner in our core countries.”



Group revenues for the financial year 2024 of EUR 36.1 million (2023: EUR 44.8 million) were within the forecast range of EUR 35.5 to 37 million. Adjusted EBITDA reached EUR 23.0 million (2023: EUR 30.3 million), at the upper end of the forecast range of EUR 21.8 to 23.1 million. The company had expected the decline in the key figures, given that the Finnish wind farms were sold in 2023 and that electricity prices, particularly in Germany, stabilized at a lower level. Operating cash flow decreased to EUR 14.8 million (2023: EUR 16.6 million) due to lower revenues. The equity ratio remained at a high level of 42% (2023: 44%), meaning that clearvise will adopt a more active dividend policy this year. clearvise plans to propose to the Annual General Meeting in 2025 that a dividend of €0.06 per dividend-bearing share be paid for the first time. This is intended to allow shareholders to participate in the company's past successes. The Annual General Meeting will take place on July 4, 2025.



At 441 GWh, clearvise's electricity production also reached the forecast range of 440 to 460 GWh (2023: 533 GWh). Worse wind conditions, especially in the fourth quarter, and lower solar radiation prevented higher production. Wind power contributed 291.5 GWh, or around 66% (2023: 76%), while photovoltaics accounted for 149.6 GWh or 34% (2023: 23%). clearvise is thus getting closer to its goal of generating half of its electricity from wind power and half from solar energy. The expansion of the Wolfsgarten PV project made a significant contribution to this.



Outlook for 2025



Petra Leue-Bahns, CEO of clearvise AG, is looking optimistically at the current year : “After the acquisitions last year, we started 2025 with a significantly larger operating portfolio. With the French clearPARTNERS PV park Chassiecq, which has just been connected to the grid, and the German wind farm Weilrod 2, which is under construction, new plants are being added. We are also planning to purchase another PV plant. We have created the financial basis for this growth from our own resources with our good cash flow and solid equity ratio.”



With this portfolio expansion, annual production is expected to increase to between 529 and 557 GWh. This forecast was made on the basis of the long-term average of the revenue reports. In addition, clearvise has taken into account the operating portfolio of 316 MW as of 31 December 2024, the Chassiecq PV park with around 36.4 MW, which was fully commissioned in April 2025, and the Weilrod 2 wind farm, which is under construction, with around 18.6 MW. Electricity prices remain highly volatile, making it difficult to provide a reliable price forecast. clearvise is therefore forecasting an increase in revenue to between EUR 43.3 million and EUR 45.5 million based on secured prices from PPAs (purchase power agreements) or the respective tariffs, less expenses for electricity marketing. Due to the increase in revenues, the company expects an increase in EBITDA adjusted for special items of between EUR 27.1 million and EUR 29.2 million.



The 2024 Annual Report is available on the company's website in the Investor Relations section at clearvise .



About clearvise

clearvise AG is an independent producer of electricity from renewable energies with a diversified European investment portfolio of onshore wind and solar parks.



Based on digitized asset management and a three-pillar acquisition strategy, the company is focusing on profitably expanding its portfolio and creating added value for all stakeholders. The shares of clearvise AG (WKN A1EWXA / ISIN DE000A1EWXA4) have been listed on the stock exchange since 2011 and are currently traded on the open market of various German stock exchanges and via XETRA ( ).



Contact Corporate contact Media contact clearvise AG Kirchhoff Consult GmbH Investor Relations Team clearvise Jan Hutterer Phone: +49 69 2474 3922 0 Phone: +49 40 60 91 86 65 Email: ... Email: ...

