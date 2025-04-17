EQS-News: SANHA GmbH & Co. KG / Key word(s): Annual Results/Annual Report

SANHA GmbH & Co. KG reports further increase in earnings in the 2024 financial year

17.04.2025 / 09:00 CET/CEST

SANHA GmbH & Co. KG reports further increase in earnings in the 2024 financial year

Revenues of EUR 124.1 million, up almost 2% on the previous year

Gross profit rises significantly to EUR 75 million EBITDA grows by EUR 2.0 million to EUR 21.5 million; EBITDA margin at 17.4% Essen, 17 April 2025 – In the 2024 financial year, SANHA GmbH & Co. KG, one of the leading manufacturers of piping systems and fittings for plumbing, heating and air conditioning applications, again increased its earnings despite geopolitical upheaval and the continued weakness of the German construction industry. With revenues of EUR 124.1 million (previous year: EUR 121.8 million), the group generated an EBITDA of EUR 21.5 million (previous year: EUR 19.5 million), which corresponds to a significantly higher EBITDA margin of 17.4 %. The main reason for the improved earnings is the increased gross profit, which, adjusted for currency effects, rose by around EUR 7.5 million to EUR 75 million. The gross profit margin (excluding currency gains) increased by five percentage points to 60.4 % (previous year: 55.4 %), more than offsetting the higher expenses, particularly in the personnel area. In addition to wage increases, the number of employees also rose to an average of 669 in the 2024 financial year, up from 638 in the previous year. The investments and innovations of recent years, which have led to a significant increase in efficiency in production and administration and have significantly strengthened the resilience of the SANHA business model, are another driver of the improved profitability. Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) rose by EUR 1.4 million to EUR 15.7 million. The EBIT margin was 12.7 % (previous year: 11.8 %). Earnings before taxes totalled EUR 10.7 million, which was also up on the previous year's EUR 9.5 million. Bernd Kaimer, managing partner of the family-owned company, sums up: „In the face of a very difficult market environment, we have once again been able to demonstrate that we are able to react quickly and flexibly to highly volatile market conditions. The resilience of our business model is now very high and our strategic direction, with an increased internationalisation and investments in automation and digitalisation, is clearly paying off and ensuring that we can compensate well for fluctuations in demand in individual markets.“ SANHA remains a sustainability pioneer – Gold status at EcoVadis In the area of sustainability, too, SANHA made further progress with its sustainability initiatives in the 2024 financial year. These relate, among other things, to the areas of energy and resource efficiency, sustainable product development, and the circular economy and recycling. In September 2024, for example, the group was awarded Gold status for the first time in the EcoVadis sustainability assessment. This means that SANHA is among the top 5% of the companies rated by EcoVadis in the last 12 months. The EcoVadis sustainability rating is one of the most renowned methods for measuring the CSR performance of companies worldwide. For 2025, the management expects a persistently difficult market environment, revenues at the previous year's level, slightly lower EBITDA and EBIT. However, with profit margins conservatively planned to be slightly below 2024, SANHA still expects to generate sufficiently positive earnings to further strengthen its equity position and gradually reduce its debt. Overall, SANHA also considers itself to be on track in the area of corporate financing and is benefiting sustainably from the greater diversification of its financing structure following the successful refinancing of its 2013/2026 corporate bond. The audited consolidated financial statements of SANHA GmbH & Co. KG for 2024 will be published today on the company's website at . The publication of the press release on the business performance in the first quarter of 2025 will follow on 30 April 2025. About SANHA SANHA GmbH & Co. KG is a leading manufacturer of piping systems. The products of the 100% family-owned industrial company are used in many sectors, including building services, refrigeration technology, fire protection and numerous industrial applications such as technical gases. SANHA holds around 250 product certifications for the various applications. The company based in Essen has around 700 employees and is active in over 60 countries worldwide. Around 10,000 products, primarily piping systems made of copper, copper alloys, stainless steel, carbon steel and plastic are manufactured in four plants in Germany and other European countries. Investor Relations / Press:

Johannes Kaiser, Fabian Kirchmann

IR AG

Phone: +49-221-914097-0

E-mail: ...

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

ISIN: DE000A1TNA70, DE000A383VY6

