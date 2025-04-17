Connecticut Businesses Making Waves In Offshore Wind Sector

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Initiated by the Wind Collaborative and produced by Xodus Group in collaboration with The Pew Charitable Trusts , the report shows Connecticut businesses are an integral part of the offshore wind energy industry, and that the region has hundreds more businesses with the potential to benefit from growth in the sector. The assessment outlines steps decision makers can take to attract more offshore wind jobs and investment in the area.

"This report proves what we have been seeing for a long time; Connecticut businesses are an important link in the offshore wind supply chain and that translates into business growth and more jobs," said Kristin Urbach, executive director of the Connecticut Wind Collaborative. "We are committed to working with our partners to implement the study's recommendations, ensuring that Connecticut and the region capitalize on this tremendous opportunity and achieve our clean energy goals."

The assessment highlights that more than 50 Connecticut companies are already contributing to active offshore wind projects and port infrastructure development. An additional 450 companies have strong potential to enter the sector, with more than 130 possessing either previous offshore wind experience or applicable expertise needed in the offshore wind supply chain.

"As this study makes clear, this new, domestic, sustainable energy industry is already providing jobs for Connecticut's skilled workers and represents opportunities for many more," said Gov. Ned Lamont. "We need more energy production, and offshore wind should be allowed to scale up to increase domestic energy sources while driving growth in manufacturing and construction."

The state's strategic investment in port infrastructure, notably the $310 million upgrade to the New London State Pier Terminal, has created an East Coast hub for staging and marshaling offshore wind projects in the Northeast.

The report underscores the critical role of the Connecticut Wind Collaborative in fostering regional collaboration to address industry challenges, pursue opportunities, and drive economic growth across the Northeast.

The full report is available here.

