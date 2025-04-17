Universal Robots Helps Rock Band Sync 30 Robots In Music Video

MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) Universal Robots helps rock band OK Go sync 30 robots in music video

April 17, 2025 by Mark Allinson

Collaborative robot arms take center stage in the Grammy Award-winning band's latest visual creation

OK Go, the American rock band known for its wildly imaginative music videos, has once again pushed the boundaries of art and engineering – this time with the help of Universal Robots. (See video below.)

In the music video for their latest single from the 2023 album Love, the band enlisted 30 robotic arms to create a visual symphony that merges choreography, automation, and musical performance.

The robots – UR10e collaborative robot arms – are typically found in manufacturing environments, performing tasks like packaging or assembly.

But for this production, they became performers in their own right, dancing in perfect synchronization with the band.

Damian Kulash, OK Go's lead singer and creative director, described the collaboration as an exploration of the emotional side of machines.

“The song is about the complexities of love and emotional perception,” Kulash said.“We thought it would be fascinating to have robots, which are usually cold and logical, express something deeply human and emotional.”

The challenge, however, was substantial. To achieve millisecond-level synchronization across 30 robot arms, the production team had to develop a custom software platform.

This enabled them to coordinate the precise movements of each UR robot while accommodating the variables of lighting, camera motion, and musical timing.

Universal Robots engineers worked closely with the OK Go team to ensure the project was feasible.

The company's collaborative robots – known for their safety, flexibility, and ease of programming – proved to be a natural fit for the creative endeavor.

According to Universal Robots, the project highlights the potential of cobots not just in industry, but also in arts and entertainment.

The result is a mesmerizing video in which robots delicately manipulate mirrors, lights, and instruments in perfect harmony with the music.

The mechanical movements are not only flawlessly timed, but emotionally resonant – bringing an unexpected warmth to the typically sterile world of robotics.

The video was released alongside a behind-the-scenes documentary that explores the technical and artistic process.

For Universal Robots, the project is a high-profile demonstration of how cobots can be deployed beyond traditional industrial settings.

“We love seeing our technology used in new and imaginative ways,” said Anders Beck, vice president of strategy and innovation at Universal Robots.

“This video is a testament to the versatility of collaborative robots and the creativity of those who use them.”

As automation becomes more commonplace, projects like OK Go's latest video offer a glimpse into a future where machines are not just tools, but collaborators in human expression.