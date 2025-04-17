MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WithSecure Corporation, Investor News, 17 April 2025 at 11:00 EEST

WithSecure Corporation to publish interim report for January-March 2025 on 25 April 2025

WithSecure Corporation will publish its interim report for January-March 2025 on Friday 25 April 2025 at approximately 08:00 EEST.

WithSecure's CEO Antti Koskela and CFO Tom Jansson will present the results in a webcast starting at 14:00 EEST. The webcast will be held in English and can be accessed at . Questions are requested in written format in the webcast portal.

Analysts following WithSecure are invited to follow the presentation at Flik Studio Stage, Itämerentori 2, Helsinki.

Presentation material and the webcast recording will be available on the company's website at .

Contact information:

Laura Viita

VP, Controlling, investor relations and sustainability

WithSecure Corporation

+358 50 487 1044

...



