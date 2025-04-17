Afghanistan, Ireland Meet In Tri-Series Match

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): Afghanistan A are set to play a one-day match against Ireland A today (Thursday) as part of the ongoing triangular series.

In a post on its Facebook page, the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) said the Afghan Abdaliyan would take to the field in their second match of the series, facing Ireland A.

According to the board, the match is scheduled to begin at 10:30am Kabul time at the Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

In their opening fixture of the tournament, the Afghan side had suffered a defeat at the hands of Sri Lanka A.

sa