Iranian FM Travels To Moscow For Consultations

KABUL (Pajhwok): Iranian Foreign Minister Sayyid Abbas Araghchi has travelled to Moscow to meet senior Russian officials for high-level discussions.

Iranian media reported Araghchi was leading a diplomatic delegation on a visit aimed at holding consultations with top Russian officials.

He is also carrying a written message from Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Ismail Baghaei, spokesperson for Iran's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said:“This pre-scheduled visit ... is taking place at the invitation of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. It falls within the framework of continuous strategic consultations between the two countries.”

During his visit, Araghchi is expected to discuss a range of issues, including bilateral relations, regional and international developments, and the latest negotiations with the United States.

The trip comes just two days ahead of the second round of talks between Iranian and American representatives in Rome, focused on Tehran's nuclear programme.

