Teacher, 4 Students Injured In Lightning Strike

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

JALALABAD (Pajhwok): Five people, including a teacher and four students, were injured when lightning struck a school in the Khogyani district of eastern Nangarhar province.

Mohammad Ishaq Halim, spokesman for the Education Department, told Pajhwok Afghan News the freak incident occurred on Wednesday afternoon in the Qailgho area of the district.

According to Halim, the lightning struck a classroom, injuring a teacher and four students. The injured were evacuated to the district hospital for medical treatment.

