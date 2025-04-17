Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Teacher, 4 Students Injured In Lightning Strike

Teacher, 4 Students Injured In Lightning Strike


2025-04-17 04:00:15
(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News)

JALALABAD (Pajhwok): Five people, including a teacher and four students, were injured when lightning struck a school in the Khogyani district of eastern Nangarhar province.

Mohammad Ishaq Halim, spokesman for the Education Department, told Pajhwok Afghan News the freak incident occurred on Wednesday afternoon in the Qailgho area of the district.

According to Halim, the lightning struck a classroom, injuring a teacher and four students. The injured were evacuated to the district hospital for medical treatment.

sa

MENAFN17042025000174011037ID1109440487

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search