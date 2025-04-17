Akropolis Group, UAB Will Organize An Investor Conference Webinar To Introduce The Financial Results Of The Year 2024
During the webinar, Gabrielė Sapon, CEO and Ernesta Grikinaitė-Bartkevičė, CFO of Akropolis Group, UAB will introduce the financial results of the year 2024. After the presentation, attendees will have an opportunity to ask relevant questions. Due to limited webinar time, we encourage participants to submit their questions in the registration form or send them before the start of the webinar to ... .
To join the webinar, please register via the following link:
Contacts:
E–mail: ...
Internet webpage:
Address: Ozo st. 25, Vilnius, Lithuania
For more information:
Dominykas Mertinas
Head of Marketing and Communications
AKROPOLIS GROUP, UAB
+370 64027001
...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment