South Korea Wildfire Damage Doubles Initial Estimate, Devastating 90,000 Hectares
(MENAFN) The devastation caused by last month's massive wildfires in South Korea's North Gyeongsang province is far more extensive than initially believed, government officials confirmed Thursday. A joint investigation revealed that nearly 90,000 hectares of land across five cities and counties were ravaged by the blazes, doubling the initial estimate of 45,157 hectares reported by the Korea Forest Service.
The wildfires, which also affected South Gyeongsang province, are now confirmed to have destroyed approximately 4,000 structures. This includes the historic Gounsa Temple, a UNESCO World Heritage site, as well as numerous homes and factories.
The newly revised damage figure surpasses the record set by the 2000 east coast wildfires, which consumed 23,794 hectares, making the recent outbreak the worst in the nation's history. Forest authorities are continuing their assessment to determine the full scope of the damage and will release an updated report in the near future.
