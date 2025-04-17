Rainfall Alert! IMD Warns Of Thunderstorms & Lightning In THESE Areas On April 18,19 Yellow Alert Issued
The regions include the Western Himalayan Region and Northwest India. Heavy rainfall is expected in Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad and Himachal Pradesh.
On April 17, heavy rains, along with thunderstorms and hailstorms, lashed several parts of Himachal Pradesh. This disrupted power supply in Shimla and uprooted trees in several areas, reported PTI.
