Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Rainfall Alert! IMD Warns Of Thunderstorms & Lightning In THESE Areas On April 18,19 Yellow Alert Issued

Rainfall Alert! IMD Warns Of Thunderstorms & Lightning In THESE Areas On April 18,19 Yellow Alert Issued


2025-04-17 03:15:26
(MENAFN- Live Mint) The Indian Meteorological Department issued a yellow alert for thunderstorms and lightning in some areas on April 18 and 19.

The regions include the Western Himalayan Region and Northwest India. Heavy rainfall is expected in Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad and Himachal Pradesh.

On April 17, heavy rains, along with thunderstorms and hailstorms, lashed several parts of Himachal Pradesh. This disrupted power supply in Shimla and uprooted trees in several areas, reported PTI.

MENAFN17042025007365015876ID1109440466

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search