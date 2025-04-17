Adverse Weather Forces Flydubai Diversion To Lucknow

Dhaka: A flydubai flight en route from Dubai to Kathmandu was diverted to Lucknow International Airport on April 15.

Initial reports from Indian media suggested the diversion was due to a low-fuel alert, but the airline later clarified that adverse weather conditions in Kathmandu prompted the decision.

A flydubai spokesperson told media that,“flydubai flight FZ 1133 from Dubai International (DXB) to Kathmandu International Airport (KTM) on 15 April was diverted to Lucknow International Airport (LKO) due to adverse weather conditions in Kathmandu.

Passengers were provided with refreshments and continued their journey to Kathmandu at 10:15 local time.”

The airline apologised for the inconvenience to the passengers: "We apologise for the inconvenience caused to our passengers' travel schedules."

The diversion comes amid a broader weather alert in Nepal. The Meteorological Forecasting Division (MFD) has predicted cloudy skies, thunderstorms, and light to moderate rain across the hilly regions, particularly in Koshi Province. Light snowfall is also possible in high-altitude areas.

Authorities have urged the public to take precautions due to potential disruptions to daily life, including road transport and flight operations.

