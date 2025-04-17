Markets4you Wins 2025 Innovation Award, Cuts Indices Trading Costs

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Known for its forward-thinking approach, Markets4you has consistently introduced features that simplify trading for all types of clients – from seasoned professionals to first-time investors. The company's focus on accessibility, transparency, and performance has earned it a trusted name in the trading space since its founding in 2007.

Introducing PAMM at Markets4you

As part of its evolving product offering, Markets4you has officially launched its PAMM (Percentage Allocation Management Module) service – a strategic solution designed for clients who want to participate in the forex market without the need for direct involvement in daily trading activities.

The PAMM service offers two distinct roles:

Money Managers can trade on behalf of multiple investors, leveraging their expertise to generate returns while earning a performance-based income.

Investors can allocate their capital to trusted and vetted Money Managers, which allows them to benefit from expert trading without managing trades themselves.

This service provides a seamless and transparent structure for both parties, with performance metrics and fund allocations managed automatically through the PAMM platform.

With the launch of PAMM, Markets4you continues to deliver on its promise to make the financial markets more inclusive and flexible for a wide range of participants.

About Markets4you

Markets4you is an award-winning, multi-asset trading platform offering contracts for difference (CFDs) in a wide range of markets across various assets, including forex, stocks, commodities, and indices. For 18 years, Markets4you has been trusted by over 3 million traders and 100,000 partners worldwide award-winning broker has attained over 35 industry awards, including:

International Business Magazine Awards 2024



Best Partnership Program Asia

Best Global Online Trading Platform Best Global Mobile Trading App

Global Forex Awards 2024



Best Affiliate Program – Asia Most Transparent Broker – Global

Forex4you and Markets4you are registered trademarks of E-Global Trade & Finance Group, Inc.

For more information, users can visit .

Contacts:

Global Marketing and Education Coordinate

Khairil Basyar

Markets4you

[email protected]

Photo:

Logo:

SOURCE Markets4you