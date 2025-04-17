Power Metallic Expands The Tiger Zone - First Indications Of Lion Style Copper Dominant Mineralization At Tiger
|
Significant assay from Tiger Area - Holes PN25-098, 099, 101, 102
|
Hole
|
From
|
To
|
Length
|
Au
|
Ag
|
Cu
|
Ni
|
Pd
|
Pt
|
Co
|
CuEq
|
(m)
|
(m)
|
(m)
|
(g/t)
|
(g/t)
|
( %)
|
( %)
|
(g/t)
|
(g/t)
|
( %)
|
( %)
|
PN-25-098
|
89.00
|
91.00
|
2.00
|
0.03
|
2.20
|
0.33
|
0.13
|
0.28
|
0.13
|
0.02
|
0.77
|
and
|
123.50
|
124.70
|
1.20
|
0.01
|
3.70
|
0.21
|
0.12
|
0.12
|
0.03
|
0.01
|
0.53
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
PN-25-099
|
73.90
|
75.90
|
2.00
|
0.02
|
1.35
|
0.20
|
0.34
|
0.55
|
0.04
|
0.02
|
1.16
|
and
|
88.70
|
103.00
|
14.30
|
0.05
|
4.38
|
0.54
|
0.15
|
0.26
|
0.06
|
0.01
|
0.96
|
Including
|
88.70
|
94.70
|
6.00
|
0.12
|
8.53
|
1.11
|
0.26
|
0.46
|
0.12
|
0.02
|
1.84
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
PN-25-101
|
68.85
|
70.85
|
2.00
|
0.02
|
1.40
|
0.22
|
0.28
|
1.40
|
0.16
|
0.02
|
1.38
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
PN-25-102
|
40.50
|
41.50
|
1.00
|
0.26
|
22.70
|
4.45
|
0.47
|
3.66
|
0.24
|
0.03
|
6.37
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Note: Reported length is downhole distance; true width based on model projections is estimated as 85% of downhole length
Previously released drill results are available in a public database accessible as a download on Power Metallic's website. Currently this database contains hole assay and collar information up to hole PN-24-75 but will be updated soon with all remaining publicly released holes.
1 Copper Equivalent Rec Calculation (CUEqRec1)
CuEqRec represents CuEq calculated based on the following metal prices (USD) : 2,360.15 $/oz Au, 27.98 $/oz Ag, 1,215.00 $/oz Pd, 1000.00 $/oz Pt, 4.00 $/lb Cu, 10.00 $/lb Ni and 22.50 $/lb Co., and a recovery grade of 80% for all commodities, consistent with comparable peers.
Qualified Person
Joseph Campbell, P.Geo, VP Exploration at Power Metallic, is the qualified person who has reviewed and approved the technical disclosure contained in this news release.
About Power Metallic Mines Inc.
Power Metallic is a Canadian exploration company focusing on developing the High-Grade Nickel Copper PGM, Gold and Silver Nisk project into Canada's next polymetallic mine.
On February 1, 2021, Power Metallic (then called Chilean Metals) completed the acquisition of its option to acquire up to 80% of the Nisk project from Critical Elements Lithium Corp. (TSXV: CRE).
The NISK property comprises a large land position (20 kilometres of strike length) with numerous high-grade intercepts. Power Metallic is focused on expanding the high-grade nickel-copper PGM, Gold and Silver mineralization with a series of drill programs designed to evaluate the initial Nisk discovery zone, the Lion discovery zone and to explore the land package for adjacent potential poly metallic deposits.
QAQC and Sampling
GeoVector Management Inc. (" GeoVector ") is the Consulting company retained to perform the actual drilling program, which includes core logging and sampling of the drill core.
All samples were submitted to and analyzed at Activation Laboratories Ltd (" Actlabs "), an independent commercial laboratory for both the sample preparation and assaying. Actlabs is a commercial laboratory independent of Power Metallic with no interest in the Project. Actlabs is an ISO 9001 and 17025 certified and accredited laboratories. Samples submitted through Actlabs are run through standard preparation methods and analysed using RX-1 (Dry, crush (< 7 kg) up to 80% passing 2 mm, riffle split (250 g) and pulverize (mild steel) to 95% passing 105 μm) preparation methods, and using 1F2 (ICP-OES) and 1C-OES - 4-Acid near total digestion + Gold-Platinum-Palladium analysis and 8-Peroxide ICP-OES, for regular and over detection limit analysis. Pegmatite samples are analyzed using UT7 - Li up to 5%, Rb up to 2% method. Actlabs also undertake their own internal coarse and pulp duplicate analysis to ensure proper sample preparation and equipment calibration.
GeoVector's QAQC program includes regular insertion of CRM standards, duplicates, and blanks into the sample stream with a stringent review of all results. QAQC and data validation was performed and no material errors were observed.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This message contains certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements" concerning the Company within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential," "indicates," "opportunity," "possible" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance, are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results or realities may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such material risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, among others; the timing for various drilling plans; the ability to raise sufficient capital to fund its obligations under its property agreements going forward and conduct drilling and exploration; to maintain its mineral tenures and concessions in good standing; to explore and develop its projects; changes in economic conditions or financial markets; the inherent hazards associates with mineral exploration and mining operations; future prices of nickel and other metals; changes in general economic conditions; accuracy of mineral resource and reserve estimates; the potential for new discoveries; the ability of the Company to obtain the necessary permits and consents required to explore, drill and develop the projects and if accepted, to obtain such licenses and approvals in a timely fashion relative to the Company's plans and business objectives for the applicable project; the general ability of the Company to monetize its mineral resources; and changes in environmental and other laws or regulations that could have an impact on the Company's operations, compliance with environmental laws and regulations, dependence on key management personnel and general competition in the mining industry.
