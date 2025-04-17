WIC Asia-Pacific Summit Spotlights Digital Intelligence Future
Francis Gurry, vice-chair of the WIC; Paul Chan Mo-po, financial secretary of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR); and Sun Weimin, chief engineer of the Cyberspace Administration of China, attended the forum and delivered speeches.
Distinguished guests included Zhao Houlin, former secretary-general of the International Telecommunication Union; Sun Dong, secretary for innovation, technology and industry, the government of the Hong Kong Speical Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China; Nahima Janett Díaz Flores, general director of the Nicaraguan Institute of Telecommunications and Postal Services; Hun Kim, acting vice-president, investment solutions and director general, AIIB; Veni Markovski, vice-president of the Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers; Zhang Donggang, chair of the University Council, Renmin University of China; Wu Jianping, academician of the Chinese Academy of Engineering and professor at Tsinghua University; Hans Dekkers, general manager of IBM Asia Pacific; Chen Feng, CEO of Arm China; and Zhu Hao, co-founder and CTO of Manycore Tech.
