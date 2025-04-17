Shusha Hosts First Islamic World Cultural Forum On Heritage Protection

MENAFN - AzerNews) Qabil Ashirov Read more

On April 17, the cultural capital of Azerbaijan, Shusha, is hosting the inaugural Islamic World Cultural Forum titled “Preservation and Revival of Cultural Heritage in the Post-Conflict Period,” Azernews reports.

The opening session brought together international experts and professionals working in the field of cultural heritage preservation.

The forum's main objective is to protect and restore cultural heritage sites that have been destroyed or are at risk in post-conflict regions, while also fostering stronger cooperation among countries of the Islamic world in this field.

A key panel will focus on“Implementing International Protection Mechanisms in Practice: Examples of Cultural Heritage in the Islamic World During the Post-Conflict Period.” Participants will present successful restoration projects, legal frameworks, and institutional approaches from various countries.

Another panel, titled“Reviving Cultural Heritage: Technology, Innovation, and Digitalization,” will explore how modern technologies, including artificial intelligence and 3D modeling, contribute to the documentation and preservation of cultural sites.