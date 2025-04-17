Over 2,200 Undocumented Afghans Deported Via Torkham As Repatriation Continues Across Pakistan

MENAFN - Tribal News Network) The deportation of undocumented Afghan nationals from Khyber district continues as authorities intensify efforts to repatriate illegal residents. According to Deputy Commissioner Khyber Bilal Shahid Rao, a total of 2,239 Afghan nationals were sent back to Afghanistan via the Torkham border on Monday alone.

The DC stated that those deported had been residing in various districts across Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Azad Kashmir. Among those processed at the transit camp, 894 individuals possessed no legal documentation, while 636 were holders of Afghan Citizen Cards (ACC). Additionally, 709 Afghan citizens were directly transported to the Torkham border from different parts of the Khyber district.

Since April 1, a total of 47,756 undocumented Afghan nationals have been deported from Khyber, according to official figures.

Meanwhile, Afghan Consul General in Peshawar, Hafiz Mohibullah Shakir, acknowledged the hospitality extended by Pakistan to Afghan refugees over the years. He said that Afghan migrants were granted equal access to education, healthcare, and employment opportunities, just like Pakistani citizens. Schools, hospitals, and other public services remained open to them without discrimination.

He added that Afghan refugees had worked honestly and diligently in Pakistan, earning a lawful livelihood.“Now is the time for Afghan nationals to return home and contribute to their country's development,” he remarked, emphasizing the unmatched significance of one's homeland.