Qatar Cup Trophy Visits Al Abdulghani Motors

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: As the Official Automotive Partner of the Qatar Stars League, Al Abdulghani Motors welcomed the Qatar Cup trophy to its Toyota showroom at the company's headquarters in Al Abdulghani Tower. The visit is part of the official trophy tour across the country.

A Toyota Land Cruiser, provided by Al Abdulghani Motors, served as the official vehicle transporting the trophy during the tour-reinforcing the company's long-standing support for Qatari football.

Since its launch in 1972, the Qatar Cup has remained one of the nation's most prestigious tournaments, drawing fans of all ages and nationalities.

Al Abdulghani Motors is proud to continue its partnership with Qatar Stars League and remains committed to promoting local sports, encouraging healthy lifestyles, and strengthening community engagement through football. The visit was attended by senior management and staff, who gathered to celebrate this special occasion.