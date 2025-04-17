Mol Organises Training Course For Graduates

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Labour, represented by the Department of Qualifying and Skills Development, in collaboration with the Qatar Association of Certified Public Accountants (QCPA), organised a specialised training course today for jobseekers in the private sector. The course specifically targeted Qatari nationals and children of Qatari women specialising in administration, economics, and financial accounting. Entitled“Financial Planning and Investment Principles,” the course was designed to enhance participants' job readiness for the private sector.

Held on April 13 and 16, this initiative forms part of the Ministry's ongoing commitment to developing the national workforce. It aims to supply the labour market with skilled and competitive Qatari talent and boost their presence in the private sector. These efforts support the Nationalisation Plan and align with the National Strategy for an Effective and Highly Productive Workforce 2024–2030.

The course sought to strengthen human capital by enhancing the capacities of Qatari jobseekers and children of Qatari women, enabling them to keep pace with developments in administration, economics, and financial accounting. Participants were provided with advanced knowledge and practical skills to meet the evolving demands of the private sector.