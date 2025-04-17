AFG College With The University Of Aberdeen Hosts Global Business Communications Conference

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: AFG College with the University of Aberdeen successfully held a business communications conference entitled Strengthening Global Business Communications Capacity in Qatar. The event brought together a range of industry figures, diplomats and communications experts to delve into the ever-changing landscape of global communications, here in Qatar.

The event was sponsored by the British Embassy in Qatar and was endorsed by the Middle East Public Relations Association (MEPRA).

The conference was attended by Dr Sheikha Aisha Bint Faleh Al Thani, Chairperson and Founder of Al Faleh Educational Holding; Brian Buckley, Principal of AFG College; Dr Julie Cross, Vice Principal Academic at AFG College; professionals from communications and diplomacy fields, staff, students and alumni of AFG College.

The event programme featured high profile speakers, including British Ambassador to Qatar, H E Neerav Patel; Acting Deputy CEO of Exhibitions, Public Art and the future Rubaiya quadrennial at Qatar Museums, Sheikha Reem Al Thani; and former Director-General of Communications for the British Government, Simon McGee, who delivered a keynote speech on the important role communication plays in delivering messages during crises and how this can shape national agenda and ultimately drive success.

Attendees were afforded the opportunity to take part in a workshop on crisis communications, which was delivered by Justin Kerr Stevens, global CEO for BLJ.

Dr. Sheikha Aisha Bint Faleh Al Thani commented“I would like to thank the delegates for taking part in today's conference. It is important to hold such international gatherings to discuss the impact of communication in everyday challenges and to share experiences with international diplomatic figures.”

Ambassador Patel commented,“We are delighted to support this event with AFG College with the University of Aberdeen, focused on best practice in global and strategic communications, and promoting learning from brilliant practitioners with a range of backgrounds.”

Sheikha Reem Al Thani commented on the occasion saying:“We are honoured to participate in this eye-opening conference, offering a perspective on how Qatar Museums has made the nation a bustling creative center.”