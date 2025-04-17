Celebrity Baby Boom Inspires Modern Celebration Trends: Baby Shower Or Gender Reveal

The Lucrezia Baby Shower Maternity Maxi

Kiara Off-Shoulder Maternity Dress

Noah Front Knot Maternity & Nursing Dress

Canadian maternity brand expands its U.S. reach online-bringing fashion-forward looks to expecting moms in New York, Washington DC, Boston, and beyond

- Stephanie Ingram

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, April 17, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The recent wave of celebrity pregnancy announcements, including Kristen Doute's exciting news reported in People Magazine, shines a spotlight on how parents-to-be choose to celebrate their journey into parenthood. With maternity fashion trending and party preferences evolving, many expecting families are wondering: should they plan a baby shower, a gender reveal party, or combine both?

Each celebration has its own appeal. A baby shower is a cherished tradition focused on gifts and preparing for the baby's arrival. A gender reveal, however, is a newer trend that builds anticipation and excitement with a surprise moment for family and friends. Increasingly, modern parents are combining both into one joyful event.

What's Driving the Trend?

“Events like Kristen Doute's pregnancy reveal a renewed spark of interest in how we celebrate life's biggest moments,” says Stephanie Ingram from Seven Women Maternity, a Canadian boutique that now proudly serves pregnant customers across the U.S. through its online store.“Today's parents want to celebrate in a way that's personal, stylish, and Instagram-worthy.”

What to Wear: Maternity Style by Venue

Maternity fashion has evolved alongside party trends. Parents are embracing stylish, venue-appropriate attire:

.Home Gatherings: Comfortable, flowy maternity maxi dresses or jumpsuits.

.Restaurant Events: Chic midi dresses or tailored pants with a maternity blouse.

.Banquet Halls: Formal cocktail dresses or fitted maternity gowns .

Trend Alert: White Dresses for Gender Reveals – A crisp white maternity dress is the go-to look for gender reveals, symbolizing new beginnings and making the big reveal moment even more striking.

Celebrations That Pop

Whether planning a shower, reveal, or both, popular activities include:

.Baby Showers: Onesie decorating, advice cards, baby-themed games

.Gender Reveals: Balloon pops, confetti cannons, team pink vs. team blue games

Decorations have also stepped up: balloon arches, floral backdrops, and custom signage help create a picture-perfect atmosphere.

Seven Women Maternity Now Serves Expecting Moms Across the U.S.

Although headquartered in Canada, Seven Women Maternity proudly offers free U.S. shipping on orders over USD 100, and has seen growing interest from expecting customers in New York, Chicago, Washington DC, Boston, Charlotte, Philadelphia, and Detroit.

Why U.S. moms-to-be love Seven Women:

.Tailored Styles for Any Occasion

.Fast & Free U.S. Shipping

.Virtual Styling Support – Free eFashion consultations with maternity stylists

.Trusted Quality – Featuring brands like Tiffany Rose, Seraphine, and BAE the Label

For modern maternity fashion and celebration inspiration, visit Seven Women Maternity.

Media Contact: Stephanie Ingram, ... 416-949-6687

Stephanie Ingram

Seven Women Maternity

+1 416-949-6687

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.