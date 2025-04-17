BTCC Exchange Powers Bitcoin Donations At Red Eagle Foundation's Legends Golf Day Charity Event

VILNIUS, Lithuania, April 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BTCC , one of the world's longest-serving cryptocurrency exchanges, announces an exciting development for the upcoming Red Eagle Foundation's Legends Golf Day, where Bitcoin donations will be accepted for the first time in the foundation's history. This crypto fundraising event will take place at The Shire London on April 24, 2025, creating a new avenue for cryptocurrency holders to support children in need across the UK.

The prestigious event will feature Tottenham Hotspur legend and former England manager Glenn Hoddle and other sports icons, including professional golfer Lucy Robson and Manchester United legend Teddy Sheringham. Participants will enjoy a fantastic day of golf competition, entertainment with comedian Jed Stone, a live auction, and an exclusive Q&A session with Glenn Hoddle hosted by sports television pundit Scott Minto.

Attendees will be able to make Bitcoin donations via a QR code displayed throughout the event. All proceeds will directly benefit disabled, disadvantaged, and terminally ill children across the UK through the Red Eagle Foundation's charity programs.

"As leaders in crypto, it's our responsibility to unlock new ways for communities to give. Bitcoin donations are just the beginning," said Aaryn Ling, Head of Branding at BTCC Exchange. "We believe in using Bitcoin not just as a financial tool, but as a force for good. That's why we're powering Bitcoin donations to charities worldwide."

BTCC, established in 2011, is one of the world's most established crypto exchanges, known for its security, reliability, and user-focused digital asset services. Beyond its business operations, the exchange actively participates in charitable initiatives to bring positive impacts to communities and society.

The Legends Golf Day builds on the success of previous collaborations between BTCC and the Red Eagle Foundation, including events featuring football legends Frank Lampard and Matt Le Tissier. The addition of Bitcoin donations aims to modernize fundraising approaches and engage the cryptocurrency community in supporting worthy causes.

