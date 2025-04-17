New Memoir I Have Been Blessed By Cheryl Costello Shares An Honest And Brave Story Of Family And Faith

FARMINGDALE, NJ, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- "I Have Been Blessed " by Cheryl Costello was released on April 2, 2025, on Amazon Kindle. This moving memoir captures the true story of a mother 's deep love and strength through life's hardest moments. It's a story of heartbreak, healing, and hope, told with honesty and raw emotion.

In I Have Been Blessed, Cheryl Costello opens her heart to share the incredible story of her family's journey. It's a story filled with real-life struggles - domestic abuse, addiction, teenage rebellion, and painful loss - but also one filled with love, laughter, and determination. Readers will see how this family faces each obstacle, breaks, bends, and somehow finds the courage to keep moving forward. At the center of it all is a mother's love - powerful, protective, and unwavering. When Cheryl loses her beloved son, she doesn't fall apart - she rises with purpose. She writes to honor his memory and to help others facing similar pain. Her story is a light for parents , showing them how to guide their children through the chaos of life, while reminding us all to find joy in each day and hope in every tomorrow.

Author Cheryl Costello writes from the heart. I Have Been Blessed is her deeply personal account of life's toughest challenges. With honesty and compassion, she shows us how love and faith can lead us through even the darkest times.

Let Cheryl's story, now available on Amazon Kindle, remind you of the strength that lives inside us all - take a

moment to reconnect with your own blessings.

