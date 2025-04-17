403
ZULAL WELLNESS RESORT BY CHIVA-SOM REDEFINES PREMIUM WELLNESS WITH TWO EXCLUSIVE SUITE STAYS
(MENAFN- BLJ Worldwide)
Al Ruwais, Qatar, 16 April 2025: Zulal Wellness Resort by Chiva-Som, the world-renowned wellness sanctuary situated o’ Qatar’s secluded Khasooma peninsula, introduces a new level of elevated luxury wellness standards with the launch of two exclusive, tailor-made journeys.
Reserved for guests of the prestigious Qataf and Shinan Suites and crafted for discerning travellers seeking the pinnacle of luxury wellbeing, these bespoke retreats set a new benchmark, blending absolute privacy, personalised comfort and industry leading wellness with ultra-sophisticated spa and wellness encounters that are fully immersed in a variety of natural landscapes.
Set on and surrounded by golden sands, luscious greenery and an abundance of waterways, Zulal envelopes its guests in a world of complete relaxation, rejuvenation and refined indulgence. Each suite is complemented by world-class amenities and exclusive privileges, ensuring a seamless and serene escape from the hustle and bustle of daily life.
The Shinan Suite | 3²3m²
With glistening ocean vistas dominating the view, the Shinan Suite is a new type of oasis featuring two decadent en-suite bedrooms, a spacious and sumptuous living area, a private sauna and swimming pool and a secluded garden for an intimate, yet expansive escape designed for those truly seeking the best in holistic wellbeing.
Qataf Suite ² 694m²
The Qataf Suite is a stunning sanctuary designed to be a true home-away-from-home for Zulal’s most discerning guests. Boasting three luxurious en-suite bedrooms, a private pool, steam bath, sauna, plunge pool, walk-in wardrobe a deep soaking bathtub and much more, guests can fully unwind and reconnect in the private garden and ultra-spacious living areas and on an expansive beachfront terrace for a completely immersive and restorative wellness retreat.
Guests of the Qataf and Shinan Suites enjoy a host of bespoke luxury inclusions:
• Personalised programme of wellness treatments and therapies specific to your chosen retreat
• A round-trip airport transfer
• Al Maha service (Arrival and Departure)–– exclusive to Qataf Suite bookings only
• In-room massage (Choice of one daily treatment per night of stay, choosing from invigorating massage, oriental scalp massage, signature full body Tadleek massage, signature relaxing Al Qadam foot massage)
• One additional treatment per guest (Choice of Ultraformer, NuEra, CO2 Laser and Soprano Ice)
• In-suite check-in with early check-in and late check-out
• 24-hour wellness concierge services
• An assigned chef to create personalised culinary wellness indulgences tailored to individual dietary preferences
• Luxury in-suite indulgences VIP Amenities
• Red-carpet arrival experience
• A personalised gift & flower bouquet upon arrival
• Around the clock In-room dining with wellness cuisine incorporating Traditional Arabic and Islamic Medicine (TAIM)
• Complimentary snacks and beverages at dining venue Casuarina
• Complimentary laundry services
• Full access to the facilities at Zulal Serenity for adults
As part of Zulal Wellness Resor’’s fully immersive wellness experience, the Qataf and Shinan Suites serve as a gateway to some of the wo’ld’s leading wellness facilities, therapies and technologies. From advanced hydrothermal therapies, holistic spa treatments and programmes inspired by Traditional Arabic and Islamic Medicine (TAIM). The r’sort’s nutritionally balanced dining options complement this journey across its signature restaurants where guests can enjoy inclusive, wellness-focused dining in tranquil surroundings. Malbu offers Mediterranean beachside dishes; Acacia presents refined Arabian and international cuisine; Aizoon serves wholesome sharing-style dishes; Al Sidr focuses on global wellness dining; and Casuarina is a lagoon-séde café with healthy snacks and herbal teas.
“We continuously strive to elevate the standards of luxury wellness by offering experiences that are as exclusive as they are transformative, and the Qataf and Shinan Suites have taken this commitment to an entirely new level. Every aspect has been meticulously designed to provide our guests with an unparalleled sanctuary where luxury meets holist”c healing,” commented Mr. Ammar Samad, General Manager at Zulal Wellness Resort.
