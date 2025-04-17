403
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Profit After Tax grows by 39.6% to 1,189 crore in FY2025
(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, 16th April 2025 - ICICI Prudential Life Insurance registered a strong growth of 39.6% in its Profit After Tax (PAT) to 1,189 crore for FY2025. The Value of New Business (VNB), which represents the present value of future profits, stood at 2,370 crore with a VNB margin of 22.8% in FY2025.
The total Annualised Premium Equivalent (APE) grew by 15% year-on-year to 10,407 crore in FY2025. Retail protection business APE grew by 25.1% year-on-year to 598 crore in FY2025. Annuity business grew at a two-year CAGR of 31.4% in FY2025. The Company’s retail New Business Sum Assured (NBSA) grew by 37% year-on-year to
3.32 lakh crore in FY2025. The total in-force sum assured, which is the quantum of life cover taken by customers of the Company, grew by 15.6% year-on-year to 39.43 lakh crore.
The Company has a well-diversified distribution network, ensuring its presence across platforms and touchpoints preferred by different customer segments. Proprietary channel which includes Agency and Direct together grew by 15.2% in FY2025.
In FY2025, APE contribution from agency, direct, bancassurance, partnership distribution, and group channels stood at 28.9%, 14.4%, 29.4%, 10.9% and 16.4% respectively.
