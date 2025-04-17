403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Ambuja Cements promotes sports and education through ‘Khel Mahotsav’ in Gujarat
(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, 16 April 2025: Ambuja Cements, the cement and building material company of the diversified Adani Group, as part of its CSR commitment, organised the 'Khel Mahotsav' in Kodinar, Gujarat, to promote sports and education.
The event saw participation from 250 students and teachers across nine primary schools, including Rampara, Kukras, and Sugala. Through this vibrant sports mela, students showcased teamwork and sportsmanship while gaining valuable physical activity, which is crucial for their holistic development.
In addition to organising the sports event, Ambuja Cements' CSR team ensures ongoing support by upgrading sports equipment, improving playgrounds, and offering training opportunities. This empowers students to compete at local, district, and state levels, fostering a culture of inclusivity and sportsmanship within schools.
Through its broader education initiatives, the CSR team remains committed to improving learning outcomes and reducing dropout rates. By introducing self-defence classes for girls and enhancing school infrastructure such as reading corners and science labs, Ambuja Cements is fostering a brighter future for children across Kodinar, Veraval, and Sutrapada.
This holistic approach underscores the company’s dedication to empowering communities through education and skill development.
The event saw participation from 250 students and teachers across nine primary schools, including Rampara, Kukras, and Sugala. Through this vibrant sports mela, students showcased teamwork and sportsmanship while gaining valuable physical activity, which is crucial for their holistic development.
In addition to organising the sports event, Ambuja Cements' CSR team ensures ongoing support by upgrading sports equipment, improving playgrounds, and offering training opportunities. This empowers students to compete at local, district, and state levels, fostering a culture of inclusivity and sportsmanship within schools.
Through its broader education initiatives, the CSR team remains committed to improving learning outcomes and reducing dropout rates. By introducing self-defence classes for girls and enhancing school infrastructure such as reading corners and science labs, Ambuja Cements is fostering a brighter future for children across Kodinar, Veraval, and Sutrapada.
This holistic approach underscores the company’s dedication to empowering communities through education and skill development.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment