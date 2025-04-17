Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Transaction In Own Shares


2025-04-17 02:15:47
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) OSB GROUP PLC
ISIN: GB00BLDRH360
17 April 2025

LEI number: 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459

OSB GROUP PLC (the“Company”)
Transaction in Own Shares

The Company announces that on 16 April 2025 it had purchased a total of 28,570 of its ordinary shares of £0.01 each (the " ordinary shares ") on the London Stock Exchange, CBOE BXE and CBOE CXE, through the Company's broker Citigroup Global Markets Limited as detailed below. The repurchased ordinary shares will be cancelled.

London Stock Exchange CBOE BXE CBOE CXE
Number of ordinary shares purchased 28,570 - -
Highest price paid (per ordinary share) 428.00p - -
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) 425.40p - -
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) 427.43p - -

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 13 March 2025.

Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 367,460,146 ordinary shares.

No ordinary shares are held in treasury. Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 367,460,146.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as incorporated into and implemented under English law (including by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Citigroup Global Markets Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.

Schedule of Purchases – Individual Transactions

Issuer Name OSB GROUP PLC
LEI 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459
ISIN GB00BLDRH360
Intermediary Name Citigroup Global Markets Limited
Intermediary Code SBILGB2L
Timezone GMT
Currency GBP


Transaction Date Trade Time Currency Volume Price Trading Venue Transaction ID
16-04-2025 15:51:01 GBp 160 428.00 XLON xHaN3Zwk2@c
16-04-2025 15:50:38 GBp 229 428.00 XLON xHaN3Zwk3iW
16-04-2025 15:50:38 GBp 314 428.00 XLON xHaN3Zwk3io
16-04-2025 15:43:23 GBp 236 428.00 XLON xHaN3Zwlof7
16-04-2025 15:36:37 GBp 288 428.00 XLON xHaN3Zwla5I
16-04-2025 15:35:49 GBp 18 427.80 XLON xHaN3ZwlYng
16-04-2025 15:35:49 GBp 78 427.80 XLON xHaN3ZwlYni
16-04-2025 15:33:00 GBp 349 428.00 XLON xHaN3Zwlils
16-04-2025 15:27:18 GBp 345 428.00 XLON xHaN3ZwlGj4
16-04-2025 15:14:57 GBp 239 427.80 XLON xHaN3Zwl9w4
16-04-2025 15:14:39 GBp 159 427.80 XLON xHaN3Zwesad
16-04-2025 15:14:38 GBp 232 428.00 XLON xHaN3ZwesaU
16-04-2025 15:03:03 GBp 538 428.00 XLON xHaN3Zwehel
16-04-2025 15:02:40 GBp 1,549 428.00 XLON xHaN3Zweefx
16-04-2025 15:02:40 GBp 209 428.00 XLON xHaN3Zweef3
16-04-2025 15:02:00 GBp 413 428.00 XLON xHaN3ZweM@1
16-04-2025 15:01:47 GBp 972 428.00 XLON xHaN3ZweNdS
16-04-2025 15:01:23 GBp 146 428.00 XLON xHaN3ZweKfC
16-04-2025 15:00:58 GBp 274 428.00 XLON xHaN3ZweLvT
16-04-2025 14:59:53 GBp 533 428.00 XLON xHaN3ZweHlp
16-04-2025 14:49:04 GBp 284 428.00 XLON xHaN3ZweA1@
16-04-2025 14:34:52 GBp 231 427.60 XLON xHaN3Zwfg1k
16-04-2025 14:34:51 GBp 333 427.80 XLON xHaN3Zwfg0w
16-04-2025 14:34:51 GBp 333 427.80 XLON xHaN3Zwfg0P
16-04-2025 14:23:31 GBp 141 427.20 XLON xHaN3Zwf5Hk
16-04-2025 14:17:09 GBp 159 426.20 XLON xHaN3ZwfAKP
16-04-2025 14:17:09 GBp 66 426.20 XLON xHaN3ZwfAKR
16-04-2025 14:12:44 GBp 274 426.40 XLON xHaN3ZwgqDi
16-04-2025 14:12:17 GBp 156 426.60 XLON xHaN3Zwgrto
16-04-2025 14:12:16 GBp 225 426.80 XLON xHaN3Zwgrnp
16-04-2025 14:12:16 GBp 405 426.80 XLON xHaN3Zwgrn6
16-04-2025 14:02:34 GBp 247 427.00 XLON xHaN3Zwgdlm
16-04-2025 14:02:34 GBp 284 427.00 XLON xHaN3Zwgdf$
16-04-2025 14:01:19 GBp 282 427.20 XLON xHaN3ZwgbfP
16-04-2025 14:00:49 GBp 576 427.20 XLON xHaN3ZwgYtq
16-04-2025 13:56:45 GBp 519 427.40 XLON xHaN3Zwgl0i
16-04-2025 13:42:04 GBp 213 427.80 XLON xHaN3ZwgRUX
16-04-2025 13:42:04 GBp 213 427.60 XLON xHaN3ZwgRUd
16-04-2025 13:42:04 GBp 357 427.80 XLON xHaN3ZwgRUg
16-04-2025 13:32:19 GBp 190 427.80 XLON xHaN3ZwgDU1
16-04-2025 13:32:18 GBp 360 428.00 XLON xHaN3ZwgDQ1
16-04-2025 12:21:28 GBp 218 426.60 XLON xHaN3ZwazHw
16-04-2025 12:21:19 GBp 315 426.80 XLON xHaN3ZwazUC
16-04-2025 12:21:19 GBp 168 426.80 XLON xHaN3ZwazUE
16-04-2025 12:18:43 GBp 383 427.00 XLON xHaN3Zwau2Z
16-04-2025 11:57:31 GBp 336 427.60 XLON xHaN3ZwaGWh
16-04-2025 11:55:23 GBp 228 427.80 XLON xHaN3ZwaUvf
16-04-2025 11:52:06 GBp 403 427.80 XLON xHaN3ZwaTKj
16-04-2025 11:36:26 GBp 150 427.20 XLON xHaN3ZwaBkd
16-04-2025 11:36:26 GBp 218 427.20 XLON xHaN3ZwaBke
16-04-2025 11:36:26 GBp 305 427.20 XLON xHaN3ZwaBk3
16-04-2025 11:36:26 GBp 424 427.40 XLON xHaN3ZwaBk5
16-04-2025 11:22:08 GBp 190 427.60 XLON xHaN3ZwbzM0
16-04-2025 11:22:08 GBp 18 427.60 XLON xHaN3ZwbzM2
16-04-2025 11:11:54 GBp 21 427.60 XLON xHaN3ZwbXI2
16-04-2025 11:11:50 GBp 244 427.80 XLON xHaN3ZwbXSz
16-04-2025 11:11:37 GBp 358 428.00 XLON xHaN3Zwbkj3
16-04-2025 11:11:01 GBp 54 427.80 XLON xHaN3ZwbkNJ
16-04-2025 11:06:41 GBp 558 428.00 XLON xHaN3Zwbh5j
16-04-2025 10:48:36 GBp 186 426.60 XLON xHaN3Zwb4xv
16-04-2025 10:44:30 GBp 212 426.80 XLON xHaN3Zwb3Gq
16-04-2025 10:44:30 GBp 7 427.00 XLON xHaN3Zwb3G$
16-04-2025 10:44:30 GBp 229 427.00 XLON xHaN3Zwb3G1
16-04-2025 10:39:58 GBp 300 427.00 XLON xHaN3ZwbC31
16-04-2025 10:29:57 GBp 45 427.80 XLON xHaN3Zwcmm7
16-04-2025 10:29:57 GBp 205 427.80 XLON xHaN3Zwcmm9
16-04-2025 10:29:16 GBp 285 428.00 XLON xHaN3ZwcnWE
16-04-2025 10:22:51 GBp 314 427.80 XLON xHaN3Zwcvey
16-04-2025 10:15:50 GBp 326 427.80 XLON xHaN3ZwcWT4
16-04-2025 10:05:50 GBp 209 426.80 XLON xHaN3ZwcKtG
16-04-2025 10:00:58 GBp 205 427.00 XLON xHaN3ZwcUhY
16-04-2025 09:57:55 GBp 258 427.00 XLON xHaN3ZwcT9v
16-04-2025 09:52:28 GBp 244 427.20 XLON xHaN3Zwc7SQ
16-04-2025 09:48:46 GBp 202 427.40 XLON xHaN3Zwc0f2
16-04-2025 09:48:45 GBp 246 427.60 XLON xHaN3Zwc0hi
16-04-2025 09:47:42 GBp 243 427.60 XLON xHaN3Zwc1$T
16-04-2025 09:47:42 GBp 115 427.60 XLON xHaN3Zwc1$V
16-04-2025 09:45:37 GBp 190 427.80 XLON xHaN3ZwcCmi
16-04-2025 09:33:56 GBp 258 427.80 XLON xHaN3Zwdyn7
16-04-2025 09:29:35 GBp 150 427.80 XLON xHaN3Zwdczq
16-04-2025 09:29:34 GBp 547 428.00 XLON xHaN3ZwdcyF
16-04-2025 09:28:06 GBp 241 428.00 XLON xHaN3ZwdaUw
16-04-2025 09:27:58 GBp 333 428.00 XLON xHaN3Zwdbpi
16-04-2025 09:27:42 GBp 386 428.00 XLON xHaN3ZwdbQ$
16-04-2025 09:12:06 GBp 250 425.40 XLON xHaN3ZwdHZb
16-04-2025 09:12:06 GBp 467 425.60 XLON xHaN3ZwdHZC
16-04-2025 09:04:54 GBp 255 425.80 XLON xHaN3Zwd6W4
16-04-2025 09:04:15 GBp 367 426.00 XLON xHaN3Zwd6Lt
16-04-2025 08:59:01 GBp 269 425.40 XLON xHaN3Zwd1hJ
16-04-2025 08:59:01 GBp 64 425.40 XLON xHaN3Zwd1hL
16-04-2025 08:59:01 GBp 373 425.60 XLON xHaN3Zwd1hN
16-04-2025 08:59:01 GBp 105 425.60 XLON xHaN3Zwd1hP
16-04-2025 08:57:57 GBp 229 425.80 XLON xHaN3ZwdE0C
16-04-2025 08:57:57 GBp 149 425.80 XLON xHaN3ZwdE0P
16-04-2025 08:54:33 GBp 219 427.20 XLON xHaN3ZwdAnw
16-04-2025 08:54:33 GBp 209 427.40 XLON xHaN3ZwdAn0
16-04-2025 08:43:14 GBp 215 427.40 XLON xHaN3ZwW@Po
16-04-2025 08:32:24 GBp 200 427.80 XLON xHaN3ZwWXXk
16-04-2025 08:29:27 GBp 141 426.80 XLON xHaN3ZwWiBK
16-04-2025 08:29:27 GBp 96 426.80 XLON xHaN3ZwWiBP
16-04-2025 08:29:26 GBp 232 427.00 XLON xHaN3ZwWiAS
16-04-2025 08:25:35 GBp 53 427.00 XLON xHaN3ZwWf2U
16-04-2025 08:15:02 GBp 235 427.60 XLON xHaN3ZwWQ70
16-04-2025 08:15:02 GBp 203 427.80 XLON xHaN3ZwWQ72
16-04-2025 08:15:01 GBp 111 428.00 XLON xHaN3ZwWQ1t
16-04-2025 08:15:01 GBp 472 428.00 XLON xHaN3ZwWQ1x

