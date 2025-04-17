(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) OSB GROUP PLC

ISIN: GB00BLDRH360

17 April 2025 LEI number: 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459 OSB GROUP PLC (the“Company”)

Transaction in Own Shares The Company announces that on 16 April 2025 it had purchased a total of 28,570 of its ordinary shares of £0.01 each (the " ordinary shares ") on the London Stock Exchange, CBOE BXE and CBOE CXE, through the Company's broker Citigroup Global Markets Limited as detailed below. The repurchased ordinary shares will be cancelled.

London Stock Exchange CBOE BXE CBOE CXE Number of ordinary shares purchased 28,570 - - Highest price paid (per ordinary share) 428.00p - - Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) 425.40p - - Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) 427.43p - -

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 13 March 2025.

Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 367,460,146 ordinary shares.

No ordinary shares are held in treasury. Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 367,460,146.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as incorporated into and implemented under English law (including by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Citigroup Global Markets Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.

Schedule of Purchases – Individual Transactions

Issuer Name OSB GROUP PLC LEI 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459 ISIN GB00BLDRH360 Intermediary Name Citigroup Global Markets Limited Intermediary Code SBILGB2L Timezone GMT Currency GBP





