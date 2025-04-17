Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Transaction In Own Shares


2025-04-17 02:15:47
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 17th April 2025

PayPoint plc

("PayPoint" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

The Company announces today it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.00333 each through Investec Bank plc (“Investec”).

Ordinary Shares

Date of purchase: 16th April 2025
Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased: 13,228
Lowest price per share (pence): 635.00
Highest price per share (pence): 648.00
Weighted average price per day (pence): 642.7513

The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.

As of the date of this announcement, the Company's share capital consists of 70,639,352 ordinary shares of 1/3 pence each. Each ordinary share carries the right to one vote in relation to all circumstances at general meetings of the Company. The Company does not hold any shares in Treasury.

The above figure of 70,639,352 may be used by shareholders and others with notification obligations as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

The table below contains detailed information about the purchases made as part of the buyback programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (p) Aggregated volume Lowest price per share (p) Highest price per share (p)
XLON 642.7513 13,228 635.00 648.00

Individual Transactions

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, a full breakdown of the individual trades made by Investec on behalf of the Company as part of the Programme is detailed below:

Date and time of each trade Number of shares purchased Price (pence per share) Trading Venue Transaction Reference Number
16 April 2025 08:08:34 121 640.00 XLON 00332467625TRLO1
16 April 2025 08:08:34 121 640.00 XLON 00332467626TRLO1
16 April 2025 08:23:34 126 637.00 XLON 00332472797TRLO1
16 April 2025 08:30:00 126 636.00 XLON 00332474202TRLO1
16 April 2025 08:30:08 131 635.00 XLON 00332474250TRLO1
16 April 2025 08:42:59 124 637.00 XLON 00332477561TRLO1
16 April 2025 08:46:01 252 638.00 XLON 00332478281TRLO1
16 April 2025 08:49:04 126 637.00 XLON 00332479149TRLO1
16 April 2025 09:27:52 129 637.00 XLON 00332495098TRLO1
16 April 2025 09:27:52 132 636.00 XLON 00332495100TRLO1
16 April 2025 09:35:15 140 636.00 XLON 00332501787TRLO1
16 April 2025 10:53:42 290 641.00 XLON 00332526457TRLO1
16 April 2025 10:53:42 23 641.00 XLON 00332526458TRLO1
16 April 2025 10:53:42 9 641.00 XLON 00332526459TRLO1
16 April 2025 10:53:42 600 641.00 XLON 00332526460TRLO1
16 April 2025 10:53:42 133 641.00 XLON 00332526461TRLO1
16 April 2025 10:53:42 26 641.00 XLON 00332526462TRLO1
16 April 2025 10:53:42 102 641.00 XLON 00332526463TRLO1
16 April 2025 10:53:42 82 641.00 XLON 00332526464TRLO1
16 April 2025 10:53:42 514 639.00 XLON 00332526465TRLO1
16 April 2025 10:53:44 126 639.00 XLON 00332526470TRLO1
16 April 2025 11:38:24 125 642.00 XLON 00332528880TRLO1
16 April 2025 11:38:24 125 642.00 XLON 00332528881TRLO1
16 April 2025 11:59:21 123 642.00 XLON 00332529748TRLO1
16 April 2025 12:00:00 128 642.00 XLON 00332529762TRLO1
16 April 2025 12:50:56 122 641.00 XLON 00332530759TRLO1
16 April 2025 12:56:11 259 643.00 XLON 00332530852TRLO1
16 April 2025 12:58:58 81 642.00 XLON 00332530930TRLO1
16 April 2025 12:58:58 178 642.00 XLON 00332530931TRLO1
16 April 2025 13:06:16 98 641.00 XLON 00332531147TRLO1
16 April 2025 13:06:16 30 641.00 XLON 00332531148TRLO1
16 April 2025 13:56:49 57 643.00 XLON 00332533008TRLO1
16 April 2025 13:56:50 170 640.00 XLON 00332533009TRLO1
16 April 2025 13:56:50 324 640.00 XLON 00332533010TRLO1
16 April 2025 13:56:50 139 641.00 XLON 00332533011TRLO1
16 April 2025 13:56:50 169 641.00 XLON 00332533012TRLO1
16 April 2025 13:56:50 150 641.00 XLON 00332533013TRLO1
16 April 2025 13:56:50 95 641.00 XLON 00332533014TRLO1
16 April 2025 13:56:50 103 641.00 XLON 00332533015TRLO1
16 April 2025 13:56:50 130 642.00 XLON 00332533016TRLO1
16 April 2025 13:56:50 148 642.00 XLON 00332533017TRLO1
16 April 2025 14:01:08 496 642.00 XLON 00332533233TRLO1
16 April 2025 14:01:58 257 641.00 XLON 00332533260TRLO1
16 April 2025 14:06:58 128 641.00 XLON 00332533470TRLO1
16 April 2025 14:06:58 1 641.00 XLON 00332533471TRLO1
16 April 2025 14:31:05 64 643.00 XLON 00332534390TRLO1
16 April 2025 14:34:34 146 644.00 XLON 00332534645TRLO1
16 April 2025 14:35:11 131 644.00 XLON 00332534678TRLO1
16 April 2025 14:45:00 257 643.00 XLON 00332535276TRLO1
16 April 2025 14:45:00 128 643.00 XLON 00332535277TRLO1
16 April 2025 14:58:33 288 644.00 XLON 00332536623TRLO1
16 April 2025 14:58:33 321 644.00 XLON 00332536624TRLO1
16 April 2025 15:05:00 174 644.00 XLON 00332537059TRLO1
16 April 2025 15:18:47 266 643.00 XLON 00332537688TRLO1
16 April 2025 16:00:28 532 646.00 XLON 00332540643TRLO1
16 April 2025 16:00:35 23 646.00 XLON 00332540653TRLO1
16 April 2025 16:00:35 90 646.00 XLON 00332540654TRLO1
16 April 2025 16:00:35 407 646.00 XLON 00332540655TRLO1
16 April 2025 16:00:35 125 646.00 XLON 00332540656TRLO1
16 April 2025 16:00:35 519 646.00 XLON 00332540657TRLO1
16 April 2025 16:00:35 322 646.00 XLON 00332540658TRLO1
16 April 2025 16:16:53 117 647.00 XLON 00332542192TRLO1
16 April 2025 16:16:53 394 647.00 XLON 00332542193TRLO1
16 April 2025 16:16:53 128 647.00 XLON 00332542194TRLO1
16 April 2025 16:16:53 485 647.00 XLON 00332542195TRLO1
16 April 2025 16:16:53 140 647.00 XLON 00332542196TRLO1
16 April 2025 16:16:53 134 647.00 XLON 00332542197TRLO1
16 April 2025 16:16:53 86 647.00 XLON 00332542198TRLO1
16 April 2025 16:16:53 93 647.00 XLON 00332542199TRLO1
16 April 2025 16:16:53 98 647.00 XLON 00332542200TRLO1
16 April 2025 16:16:53 140 647.00 XLON 00332542201TRLO1
16 April 2025 16:16:53 49 647.00 XLON 00332542202TRLO1
16 April 2025 16:16:53 84 647.00 XLON 00332542203TRLO1
16 April 2025 16:16:53 168 648.00 XLON 00332542204TRLO1
16 April 2025 16:16:54 127 646.00 XLON 00332542205TRLO1
16 April 2025 16:17:21 123 644.00 XLON 00332542238TRLO1

For further information please contact:

PayPoint plc
Nick Wiles, Chief Executive Officer
Mobile: 07442 968960
Rob Harding, Chief Financial Officer
Mobile: 07525 707970

FGS Global
Rollo Head
James Thompson
Telephone: 0207 251 3801

Investec Bank plc
Carlton Nelson
Henry Reast
Telephone: 0207 597 5970


