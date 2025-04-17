Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Qatar Attends GCC-Central Asian States Meeting


2025-04-17 02:13:06
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Kuwait: Qatar participated yesterday in the third joint ministerial meeting of the strategic dialogue between the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and Central Asian nations, held in Kuwait.
Minister of State for Foreign Affairs H E Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi chaired Qatar's delegation to the meeting.

MENAFN17042025000063011010ID1109440280

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search