Qatar Attends GCC-Central Asian States Meeting

Kuwait: Qatar participated yesterday in the third joint ministerial meeting of the strategic dialogue between the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and Central Asian nations, held in Kuwait. Minister of State for Foreign Affairs H E Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi chaired Qatar's delegation to the meeting.

