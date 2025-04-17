403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Kuwait Crude Oil Gain 11 Cents Wed. To USD 69.14 Pb - KPC
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 17 (KUNA) -- Kuwait crude oil gained 11 cents Wednesday to reach USD 69.14 per barrel compared with USD 69.03 pb the day before, Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) said Thursday.
Brent futures rose USD 1.18 to USD 65.85 pb and West Texas Intermediate (WTI) was USD 1.14 higher to USD 62.47 pb. (end)
km
Brent futures rose USD 1.18 to USD 65.85 pb and West Texas Intermediate (WTI) was USD 1.14 higher to USD 62.47 pb. (end)
km
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment