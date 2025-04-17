Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwait Crude Oil Gain 11 Cents Wed. To USD 69.14 Pb - KPC


2025-04-17 02:04:41
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 17 (KUNA) -- Kuwait crude oil gained 11 cents Wednesday to reach USD 69.14 per barrel compared with USD 69.03 pb the day before, Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) said Thursday.
Brent futures rose USD 1.18 to USD 65.85 pb and West Texas Intermediate (WTI) was USD 1.14 higher to USD 62.47 pb. (end)
