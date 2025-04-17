Minister Of Foreign Affairs Of Belarus M.Ryzhenkov Begins His Visit To Zimbabwe

The visit started with attending the company“Bison Agro Machinery”.

“Bison Agro Machinery” was founded in 2020 to supply and make service of modern Belarusian machinery. The company plays an important role in the development of the agrarian sector in Zimbabwe.

M familiarised himself with the company's service, infrastructure and technical facilities, discussed with its management further prospects for expanding the supply of Belarusian agricultural, truck and special machinery.

Minister Ryzhenkov noted that cooperation of Belarusian manufacturers with the“Bison Agro Machinery” strengthens Belarus' positions as a reliable supplier of high-tech solutions for Africa, as well as supports the modernisation of Zimbabwe's agro-industrial complex.

This strategy correlates with the principles outlined by the President of Belarus, Aleksandr Lukashenko, and is aimed at organising comprehensive machinery supply centres that provide for service, warranty and post-warranty maintenance throughout the entire life cycle of the equipment.

The visit will continue with talks with the Ministers of Foreign Affairs and International Trade; Higher Education, Innovation, Science and Technological Development; Mines and Mining Development.

The Belarusian side will chair a meeting of the Belarusian-Zimbabwean Joint Standing Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation.

The further programme of the visit includes the meeting with the President of Zimbabwe, Emmerson Mnangagwa, of the head of the Belarusian Foreign Ministry as a part of the government delegation headed by the Deputy Prime Minister of Belarus, Viktor Karankevich. Participation in the ceremony of inspection of Belarusian agricultural machinery as part of the Zimbabwe Agricultural Mechanisation Programme also stipulated in the programme.

A number of bilateral documents will be signed following the visit.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Belarus.