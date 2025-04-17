No More Fees! El Peñon De Guacalillo In Costa Rica Belongs To Everyone Again After Illegal Toll Collectors Are Evicted

No More Fees! El Peñon De Guacalillo In Costa Rica Belongs To Everyone Again After Illegal Toll Collectors Are Evicted
During the operation, makeshift commercial stands that had been erected without permits and that restricted access to this natural spot, part of the scenic heritage of the Central Pacific , were demolished. The entrance had been taken over by groups charging undue fees, a fact that violated the principle of free access to the country's beaches and coastlines.Not a coincidence
The intervention was not a coincidence. It arose after a formal request from attorney Walter Brenes, who brought the case to the Garabito Municipal Council. After analyzing the situation, an order was issued to recover the right-of-way and reestablish the public path to the rock, which was ultimately executed.Natural spaces remain open to all Beyond the eviction, authorities emphasized that the main objective is to ensure that these natural spaces remain open to all, without economic barriers or illegal appropriations. They also indicated that they will continue to be vigilant to prevent a recurrence of these situations, thus protecting access to the natural beauty that defines our identity as a country Peñon de Guacalillo, in addition to its impressive ocean views and tourist value, is a meeting point for families, tourists, surfers, and photography enthusiasts.->
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment