PM Commemorates Jordanian Flag Day With Tribute On Social Media

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, April 16 (Petra) – Prime Minister Jafar Hassan released a video on his official Instagram account on Wednesday to mark Jordanian Flag Day, which is observed annually on April 16.In the video message, the Prime Minister highlighted the symbolic importance of the Jordanian flag, describing it as a reflection of the resilience and pride of the Jordanian people. "We raise our flag today and protect it every day," he stated, underscoring the enduring spirit and unity of the nation.Nationwide celebrations took place across all governorates, where the Jordanian flag was prominently raised on 20-meter-high flagpoles in honor of the occasion.The video can be viewed through the following link: []