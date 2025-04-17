King Receives Call From President Abbas

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, April 16 (Petra) -- His Majesty King Abdullah II on Wednesday received a phone call from Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas.The call focused on the strong bilateral ties, as well as the most recent developments in Gaza and the West Bank.The two leaders affirmed the need to step up efforts to de-escalate the situation in the region in order to achieve comprehensive calm.For his part, President Abbas said that attempts to target Jordan are also attempts to target Palestine, with the goal of destabilizing the entire region.