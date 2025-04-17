Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
King Receives Call From President Abbas

King Receives Call From President Abbas


2025-04-17 01:41:18
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, April 16 (Petra) -- His Majesty King Abdullah II on Wednesday received a phone call from Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas.
The call focused on the strong bilateral ties, as well as the most recent developments in Gaza and the West Bank.
The two leaders affirmed the need to step up efforts to de-escalate the situation in the region in order to achieve comprehensive calm.
For his part, President Abbas said that attempts to target Jordan are also attempts to target Palestine, with the goal of destabilizing the entire region.

MENAFN17042025000117011021ID1109440159

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search