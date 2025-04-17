King Attends Jordan Flag Day Ceremony

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, April 16 (Petra) -- His Majesty King Abdullah II on Wednesday attended the flag raising ceremony at Al Husseiniya Palace on the occasion of Jordan's National Flag Day, which falls on 16 April each year.Upon arrival, His Majesty was received by His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II, members of the Royal family, heads of authorities, and senior officials and officers.The King was presented with the Jordanian flag by Royal Hashemite Court Chief Yousef Issawi. His Majesty then handed the flag to an officer from the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army, who marched toward the flagpole to raise the flag.National Flag Day, which was approved by the Council of Ministers as part of Jordan's centennial celebrations, aims to showcase Jordanians' pride in their country, symbolised by the flag, which is testament to the sacrifices of Jordanians in the march towards progress and prosperity.The Jordanian flag, in its current form, was adopted in 1922. Its shape and colours are inspired by the banner of the Great Arab Revolt, and it includes references to the banners of Prophet Muhammad, peace be upon him, the Umayyad state, the Fatimid state, and the Hashemites. The heptagram at the centre of the chevron symbolises the seven verses of Surat Al Fatiha, the opening chapter of the Holy Quran.