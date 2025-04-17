PM Pays Tribute To Security Forces, Highlights Strategic U.S. Visit

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, April 16 (Petra) – Prime Minister Jaafar Hassan expressed deep pride and appreciation on behalf of the government and the Jordanian people for the General Intelligence Department (GID), the armed forces, and all national security agencies for their unwavering efforts to safeguard the country's peace and the safety of its citizens.Speaking during a Cabinet meeting on Wednesday evening, the Prime Minister hailed the security services as "the vigilant eyes of the nation and the guardians of its journey," adding, "They instill confidence in society and stand firm in thwarting any wicked attempts to harm our beloved Jordan, so that it may always remain dignified, safe, and secure."Hassan emphasized that protecting Jordan from conflicts and unrest is the foremost responsibility of the state and every citizen, stating, "When it comes to Jordan's security, we are all its soldiers and guardians. There is no room for loyalties other than to Jordan no tolerance for militias threatening its security and stability."He reaffirmed Jordan's clear national objectives, grounded in a comprehensive modernization project aimed at creating a prosperous and resilient nation. "A homeland worthy of the ambitions of its wise Hashemite leadership," he said.Referring to his official visit to the United States, Hassan, who returned earlier today, highlighted the international respect that Jordan commands under the leadership of His Majesty King Abdullah II. "There is deep appreciation for His Majesty's voice of wisdom, moderation, and profound understanding of regional challenges and how to address them," he noted.Describing the visit to Washington as constructive and fruitful, Hassan credited the success to His Majesty King Abdullah's longstanding efforts. He said the meetings underscored the strength and depth of the strategic Jordan-U.S. relationship, particularly in economic, trade, and investment cooperation.He pointed to the over two-decade-old Jordan-U.S. Free Trade Agreement a key outcome of the King's early efforts as one of the most successful economic partnerships between Jordan and the U.S., significantly expanding bilateral trade. "We are looking to broaden this relationship in ways that serve the interests of both countries," the Prime Minister added.Hassan also noted strong American commitment to supporting Jordan and said the two countries will continue joint efforts to deepen the partnership through further dialogues and agreements.On regional issues, the Prime Minister reiterated Jordan's firm position on ending the war in Gaza, ensuring immediate humanitarian access to the territory, and supporting Palestinians' steadfastness on their land.He also stressed the importance of building on the recent meeting between His Majesty King Abdullah II and U.S. President Donald Trump to strengthen bilateral cooperation in line with the mutual interests of both nations and regional stability.