Secretary Rubio's Meeting With Indonesian Foreign Minister Sugiono

Secretary of State Marco Rubio met today with Indonesian Foreign Minister Sugiono. The Secretary and the Foreign Minister recognized the importance of the U.S.-Indonesia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and our shared interest in promoting a free and open Indo-Pacific. They discussed ways to deepen defense and security cooperation, including efforts to uphold freedom of navigation and overflight in the South China Sea in accordance with international law. The Secretary highlighted the importance of the maximum pressure campaign on the Iranian regime to curtail the flow of revenue it uses to finance terrorism, ballistic missile production, and other destabilizing activities.