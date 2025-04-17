Secretary Rubio's Call With Ecuadorian President Daniel Noboa

Today, Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke with Ecuadorian President Daniel Noboa to congratulate him on his re-election and discuss accelerating our partnership to advance U.S. national security and mutual priorities. The Secretary commended the Ecuadorian people on a free and fair election and carrying out a transparent, democratic, and peaceful electoral process. He highlighted our shared commitment to protecting citizens of both countries by countering narcoterrorists, transnational criminal organizations, illegal immigration, drugs and malign foreign influence in our hemisphere. They also discussed economic growth in both countries and strategized to address regional challenges such as in Haiti and Venezuela.