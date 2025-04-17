Sanctioning A China-Based“Teapot” Refinery To Pressure Iran Further

The United States is today sanctioning Shandong Shengxing Chemical Co., Ltd, a China-based independent “teapot” refinery, for purchasing more than a billion dollars’ worth of Iranian crude oil. The President is committed to drive Iran’s illicit oil exports, including to China, to zero.

The United States is also imposing sanctions on several companies and vessels involved in facilitating Iranian oil shipments to China as part of Iran’s “shadow” fleet. This is the United States’ second action against an independent China-based teapot refinery since President Trump issued National Security Presidential Memorandum 2 on February 4, 2025.

All sanctions will be fully enforced under the Trump Administration’s maximum pressure campaign on Iran.

As Long as Iran attempts to generate oil revenues to fund its destabilizing activities, the United States will hold both Iran and all its partners in sanctions evasion accountable.

Today’s action is being taken pursuant to Executive Order (E.O.) 13902, which targets Iran’s petroleum and petrochemical sectors, and marks the sixth round of sanctions targeting Iranian oil sales since the President issued National Security Presidential Memorandum 2 on February 4, 2025. For more information on today’s actions, please see the Department of the Treasury’s press release.