Deputy Secretary Landau's Call With Greek Deputy Foreign Minister Papadopoulou

Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau spoke with Greek Deputy Foreign Minister Alexandra Papadopoulou by phone today and reaffirmed the importance of U.S.-Greece relations and Greece’s valued role in promoting regional stability. The Deputy Secretary praised Greece’s strong defense spending as a model for other European partners. The Deputy Secretary and Deputy Foreign Minister also discussed shared priorities to end illegal migration, Greece’s leadership in regional energy projects, as well as the upcoming U.S.-Greece Strategic Dialogue in Athens.

