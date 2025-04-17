403
Iran Shifts Venue for Second Round of Nuclear Talks with U.S. to Rome
(MENAFN) On Wednesday, Iran announced a change in location for the second round of nuclear negotiations with the United States, moving from Oman to Rome, originally set for Saturday. Iranian broadcaster confirmed that Oman will continue to act as a mediator during these discussions.
These talks are a continuation of a letter sent by U.S. President Donald Trump to Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei last month, which called for direct discussions regarding Iran’s nuclear program. Iran's reply was facilitated through Oman, leading to a meeting in Muscat on April 12, which both parties characterized as “positive and constructive.”
Despite earlier indications that the negotiations would return to Oman, Iran has now officially designated Rome as the new meeting place.
Earlier this week, Trump’s Middle East envoy, Steve Witkoff, informed Fox News that the U.S. would permit Iran to enrich uranium up to 3.67%, the threshold established by the previous nuclear agreement. However, Witkoff later emphasized that Iran should halt all enrichment activities.
In reaction, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi reiterated that while Iran is willing to discuss concerns regarding its nuclear program, it will not compromise on its right to enrich uranium.
