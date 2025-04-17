Prohance Named A Major Contender In The Everest Group People Analytics Platforms PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2025

ProHance Logo 1

- Ankur Dhingra, CEO, ProHanceBENGALURU, KARNATAKA, INDIA, April 17, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- ProHance , a leading global workplace analytics and operations enablement platform, has been named a Major Contender in the People Analytics Platforms PEAK MatrixAssessment 2025 by Everest Group. The placement highlights ProHance's growing impact in the people analytics space and its critical role in helping enterprises unlock productivity, optimize operations, and foster data-driven decision-making.The Everest Group PEAK Matrixis a highly respected framework that provides an objective, comparative assessment of technology providers based on their market impact and vision and capability. ProHance's organic placement as a Major Contender that is based on real-time data and the actual ROI it delivered to clients. ProHance was also chosen because of its rapid growth, strong client adoption, and the tangible value it delivers to global enterprises.“We are proud to be acknowledged by Everest Group as a Major Contender in the People Analytics Platforms PEAK Matrix,” said Ankur Dhingra, CEO, ProHance.“This recognition underscores our commitment to enabling enterprises with real-time visibility into how work gets done, helping them make smarter, faster, and more informed decisions that drive performance and engagement.”He added,“As organizations continue to navigate the complexities of hybrid work, they are seeking more intelligent, agile platforms that go beyond traditional workplace dashboards. At ProHance, we are continuously innovating to deliver actionable insights that align people, process, and performance - ultimately driving transformation at scale.”ProHance's strong positioning in the 2025 PEAK Matrixis underpinned by its ability to deliver deep visibility into workplace behaviors and workflows, empower distributed and hybrid teams through enhanced accountability and productivity, and support enterprise-wide operational excellence and compliance. By delivering real-time data insights, ProHance enables business, HR, and transformation leaders to make informed decisions that enhance efficiency and outcomes.Madhu Natesan, VP, Business Operations at Saks, shares insights that align with ProHance's positioning in the PEAK Matrix:“ProHance's position on the PEAK Matrixreflects what we've consistently experienced as a client. It's a truly comprehensive solution - offering end-to-end visibility, actionable insights, and operational enablement across the enterprise. More than just a people analytics tool, ProHance has been a strategic partner in driving measurable business outcomes,” says Natesan.Currently used by over 400,000 users across 25 countries, ProHance is reshaping how enterprises approach people analytics - making it a strategic enabler that drives holistic business performance. With ongoing investments in AI-powered insights, flexible deployment models, and seamless integration capabilities, ProHance continues to expand its impact and relevance in a rapidly evolving work environment.ABOUT PROHANCEEmpower your organization with ProHance's comprehensive suite of tools and capabilities, designed to elevate productivity, enforce compliance, streamline costs, amplify customer satisfaction, fuel data-driven strategies, and seamlessly adapt to dynamic business landscapes. Currently used by over 400,000 plus users in 25 countries; harnessing ProHance propels your organization towards unparalleled strategic success, effortlessly achieving key organizational objectives. For more information, visit .ABOUT EVEREST- The Everest PEAK Matrixis the most trusted, fact-based analysis of global tech and tech service providers, locations, products, and solutions PEAK Matrix assessments provide comparative evaluations of providers, locations, and products and solutions within various market segments. Leading organizations around the globe trust these comparative assessments because of their unbiased evaluation of factors such as vision, capabilities/functionality, talent availability, market success/impact, and cost.For more information, log onto:

