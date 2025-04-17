3 E Network Technology Group Limited Announces First Half Of Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results
|
3 E NETWORK TECHNOLOGY GROUP LIMITED
|
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|
(In US$, except for share and per share data, or otherwise stated)
|
|
|
|
As of
|
|
As of
|
Assets
|
|
|
|
|
Current assets:
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
$
|
71,590
|
|
|
$
|
51,809
|
|
Accounts receivable, net
|
|
|
2,683,251
|
|
|
|
2,098,227
|
|
Deposits, prepayments and other current assets
|
|
|
424,689
|
|
|
|
41,461
|
|
Due from related parties – current
|
|
|
5,936
|
|
|
|
32,013
|
|
Total current assets
|
|
|
3,185,466
|
|
|
|
2,223,510
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Property and equipment, net
|
|
|
8,675
|
|
|
|
11,216
|
|
Deferred IPO costs
|
|
|
2,132,303
|
|
|
|
1,520,975
|
|
Deferred tax assets, net
|
|
|
39,872
|
|
|
|
104,857
|
|
Total assets
|
|
|
5,366,316
|
|
|
|
3,860,558
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Liabilities and equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts payable
|
|
$
|
800,000
|
|
|
$
|
206,407
|
|
Advance from customers
|
|
|
1,612
|
|
|
|
1,009
|
|
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
|
|
|
237,846
|
|
|
|
295,504
|
|
Due to related party – current
|
|
|
63,000
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
Tax payable
|
|
|
384,690
|
|
|
|
218,918
|
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
|
1,487,148
|
|
|
|
721,838
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Due to a related party – non-current
|
|
|
85,567
|
|
|
|
402,202
|
|
Total Liabilities
|
|
|
1,572,715
|
|
|
|
1,124,040
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Commitments and contingencies
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shareholders' equity:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Class A Ordinary Shares ($0.0001 par value; 400,000,000 shares authorized;
|
|
|
1,000
|
|
|
|
1,000
|
|
Class B Ordinary Shares ($0.0001 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; nil shares
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
Statutory reserve
|
|
|
94,374
|
|
|
|
64,474
|
|
Retained earnings
|
|
|
3,878,142
|
|
|
|
2,838,715
|
|
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|
|
|
(179,915)
|
|
|
|
(167,671)
|
|
Total shareholders' equity
|
|
|
3,793,601
|
|
|
|
2,736,518
|
|
Total Liabilities and shareholders' equity
|
|
$
|
5,366,316
|
|
|
$
|
3,860,558
|
|
3 E NETWORK TECHNOLOGY GROUP LIMITED
|
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE
|
(In US$, except for share and per share data, or otherwise stated)
|
|
|
|
For the six months ended
|
|
|
|
2024
|
|
|
2023
|
|
Revenues
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Software development services
|
|
$
|
3,128,203
|
|
|
$
|
2,971,671
|
|
Exhibition and conference services
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
Hardware sales
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
210
|
|
Others
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
230
|
|
Total revenues
|
|
|
3,128,203
|
|
|
|
2,972,111
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cost of revenues
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Software development services
|
|
|
1,528,919
|
|
|
|
1,891,256
|
|
Exhibition and conference services
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
Hardware sales
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
57
|
|
Others
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
Taxes and other surcharges
|
|
|
5,623
|
|
|
|
13,488
|
|
Total cost of revenues
|
|
|
1,534,542
|
|
|
|
1,904,801
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gross profit
|
|
|
1,593,661
|
|
|
|
1,067,310
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating expenses
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sales and marketing expenses
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
2,085
|
|
General and administrative expenses
|
|
|
199,513
|
|
|
|
129,772
|
|
Research and development expenses
|
|
|
149,785
|
|
|
|
119,437
|
|
Exchange (gain)/loss
|
|
|
(21,150)
|
|
|
|
25,237
|
|
Total operating expenses
|
|
|
328,148
|
|
|
|
276,531
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income from operations
|
|
|
1,265,513
|
|
|
|
790,779
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other income, net
|
|
|
1,582
|
|
|
|
10,117
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income before income tax
|
|
|
1,267,095
|
|
|
|
800,896
|
|
Income tax expenses
|
|
|
197,768
|
|
|
|
116,503
|
|
Net income
|
|
$
|
1,069,327
|
|
|
$
|
684,393
|
|
Other comprehensive income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Foreign currency translation (loss)/income
|
|
|
(12,244)
|
|
|
|
42,311
|
|
Total comprehensive income
|
|
$
|
1,057,083
|
|
|
$
|
726,704
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Class A Ordinary Shares – Basic and diluted*
|
|
|
10,000,000
|
|
|
|
10,000,000
|
|
Class B Ordinary Shares – Basic and diluted*
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
Earnings per ordinary share
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Class A Ordinary Shares – Basic and diluted*
|
|
$
|
0.11
|
|
|
$
|
0.07
|
|
Class B Ordinary Shares – Basic and diluted*
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
|
$
|
-
|
SOURCE 3 E Network Technology Group LimitedWANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment